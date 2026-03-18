D4vd’s Ex-Friend Neo Doesn’t Hold Back During Grand Jury Appearance

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Ex-Friend Grand Jury
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: d4vd performs in concert during the Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
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Last month, D4vd's former friend Neo Langston was questioned by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman.

It's been over six months since the body of Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd. Sadly, however, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the 14-year-old's passing. Her cause of death remains undetermined, though for now, authorities are treating it as a potential homicide.

Last month, it was reported that D4vd is now the "target" of a grand jury investigation into her death. Per court documents, authorities allege that he could have been "involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play."

In February, the singer-songwriter's former friend Neo Langston was questioned before the grand jury. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman did the questioning. According to TMZ, he had no problem answering her questions and insisted he had nothing to do with Rivas' disappearance. Moreover, a source told the outlet that he said he knew nothing about her passing or D4vd's possible involvement. He was questioned for about 40 minutes.

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Who Is Neo Langston?
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
inger D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

On top of being a former friend of D4vd's, Langston is a Twitch streamer. In January, he was reportedly arrested for failing to appear in court as a witness in the case. Earlier this week, he took to his Instagram Story to slam D4vd and proclaim his own innocence.

"Thankfully I’m legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECIEPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA," he wrote. "I think the worst part is that I’ve told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the fkin window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that d*ckheads name next to mine."

"And for the record, the thing I was arrested for wasn’t even charged," Langston added. "They never filed it and my warrant was retracted because there is more to the story then what’s on the news."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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