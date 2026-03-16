d4vd's Ex-Friend Neo Slams Him Amid Celeste Rivas Murder Case

BY Zachary Horvath
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MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: D4VD performs during the 2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
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d4vd's former friend Neo Langston was arrested in January for failing to appear as a witness before a grand jury in this Celeste Rivas case.

d4vd is being chewed out by ex-friend and live streamer Neo Langston amid the ongoing investigation into Celeste Rivas' death. Neo, known online as NeoTheAsian, went off on the singer in a series of Instagram Story posts while also suggesting he knows even more about this case than most do.

Caught by Complex Neo begins, "Thankfully I’m legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECIEPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA."

He then discusses the probe which he was called in for by a Los Angeles court.

"I think the worst part is that I’ve told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the fkin window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that d*ckheads name next to mine."

Here, he seems to be referring to d4vd here, perhaps even suggesting that he may be guilty.

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Was d4vd Charged With Celeste Rivas' Murder?
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INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Neo Langston then continues on about his arrest/court appearance. "And for the record, the thing I was arrested for wasn’t even charged. They never filed it and my warrant was retracted because there is more to the story then what’s on the news."

If you remember, Langston was handcuffed in Helena, Montana in January over dodging this call to court. But not too long after being sent over to the Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Detention Center, Langston satisfied a $60,000 bail.

On February 4, the streamer would speak with the grand jury on the case for about 30-40 minutes.

Another big development in this tragic story is that d4vd is the "target" in this puzzling case. Last month, unsealed court documents revealed that the "Romantic Homicide" talent is suspected of murdering Rivas. He's yet to be formally charged with any crime but it's something to watch moving forward.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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