d4vd's Ex-Friend Neo Slams Him Amid Celeste Rivas Murder Case

d4vd is being chewed out by ex-friend and live streamer Neo Langston amid the ongoing investigation into Celeste Rivas' death. Neo, known online as NeoTheAsian, went off on the singer in a series of Instagram Story posts while also suggesting he knows even more about this case than most do.
Caught by Complex Neo begins, "Thankfully I’m legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECIEPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA."
He then discusses the probe which he was called in for by a Los Angeles court.
"I think the worst part is that I’ve told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the fkin window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that d*ckheads name next to mine."
Here, he seems to be referring to d4vd here, perhaps even suggesting that he may be guilty.
Was d4vd Charged With Celeste Rivas' Murder?
Neo Langston then continues on about his arrest/court appearance. "And for the record, the thing I was arrested for wasn’t even charged. They never filed it and my warrant was retracted because there is more to the story then what’s on the news."
If you remember, Langston was handcuffed in Helena, Montana in January over dodging this call to court. But not too long after being sent over to the Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Detention Center, Langston satisfied a $60,000 bail.
On February 4, the streamer would speak with the grand jury on the case for about 30-40 minutes.
Another big development in this tragic story is that d4vd is the "target" in this puzzling case. Last month, unsealed court documents revealed that the "Romantic Homicide" talent is suspected of murdering Rivas. He's yet to be formally charged with any crime but it's something to watch moving forward.