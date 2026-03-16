Adin Ross Clarifies That Judges In The Gypsy Crusader Fight Were Not White

BY Cole Blake
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
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Adin Ross hosted a boxing match between Gypsy Crusader and Supah Hot Fire through his company, Brand Risk Promotions.

Adin Ross says that the three judges who declared Gypsy Crusader the winner over Supah Hot Fire in their boxing match over the weekend were all Hispanic. He issued the clarification during a livestream after the event, shutting down rumors that the judges intentionally sided with the white supremacist.

"By the way, to be very clear guys, everyone was like, 'Check the judges. They're white.' All the judges were literally Hispanic. The judges were all Hispanic, by the way," Ross said while reacting to the end of the match.

As for how the judges awarded the victory, Mario Perez Jr. gave rounds one and three to Supah Hot Fire, with round two going to Crusader. On the other hand, Manuel Marquez Jr. and Eliseo Rodriguez went with Crusader in the first two rounds and Supah Hot Fire in the third.

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Fans on social media have been debating the result since the fight ended. "Gypsy crusader clearly won, not sure why adin Ross is acting like it was a robbery decision. Dude is tweaking out," one user replied to Brand Risk sharing the official scorecard on X (formerly Twitter). "Gypsy pushed forward the whole fight, landed jabs, applied more pressure, and landed nice body shots. Supa legit only threw haymakers. They BOTH gassed out." Another fan countered: "It was close but the reason why Gypsy loses is because he should have had a point deduction for the illegal pushdowns 3 times."

Who Is Gypsy Crusader?

Gypsy Crusader is a former Muay Thai fighter who has become known as a livestreamer for his support of white supremacy and other far-right ideologies. He has gone viral for several highly controversial antics over the years.

Ross hosted the boxing match through his company, Brand Risk Promotions, which he launched back in 2024. "Unlike traditional fighting promotions, Brand Risk Promotions™ thrives on internet culture, memes, and the chaotic energy that made streaming platforms household names," the company's website reads. "Our events combine professional production value with the unpredictable nature of internet personalities, creating an experience unlike anything else in combat sports."

Read More: Blueface Accuses Adin Ross Of Rigging Chibu Fight, And DJ Akademiks Has Some Thoughts

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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