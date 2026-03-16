Adin Ross says that the three judges who declared Gypsy Crusader the winner over Supah Hot Fire in their boxing match over the weekend were all Hispanic. He issued the clarification during a livestream after the event, shutting down rumors that the judges intentionally sided with the white supremacist.

"By the way, to be very clear guys, everyone was like, 'Check the judges. They're white.' All the judges were literally Hispanic. The judges were all Hispanic, by the way," Ross said while reacting to the end of the match.

As for how the judges awarded the victory, Mario Perez Jr. gave rounds one and three to Supah Hot Fire, with round two going to Crusader. On the other hand, Manuel Marquez Jr. and Eliseo Rodriguez went with Crusader in the first two rounds and Supah Hot Fire in the third.

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Fans on social media have been debating the result since the fight ended. "Gypsy crusader clearly won, not sure why adin Ross is acting like it was a robbery decision. Dude is tweaking out," one user replied to Brand Risk sharing the official scorecard on X (formerly Twitter). "Gypsy pushed forward the whole fight, landed jabs, applied more pressure, and landed nice body shots. Supa legit only threw haymakers. They BOTH gassed out." Another fan countered: "It was close but the reason why Gypsy loses is because he should have had a point deduction for the illegal pushdowns 3 times."

Who Is Gypsy Crusader?

Gypsy Crusader is a former Muay Thai fighter who has become known as a livestreamer for his support of white supremacy and other far-right ideologies. He has gone viral for several highly controversial antics over the years.