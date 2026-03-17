Who Is Chibu? Streamer Who Defeated Blueface In Brand Risk Boxing Match

BY Caroline Fisher
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Who Is Chibu Blueface
Blueface perform at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2019 in London, England.
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Over the weekend, Blueface took home a disappointing loss after his fight against Chibu at one of Adin Ross' boxing events.

Over the weekend, Blueface went up against Chibu in the ring at one of Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing events, and the fight did not go in his favor. Chibu ended up taking home the victory, leading to some serious disappointment among the "Thotiana" rapper's loved ones and supporters. It was his first match since 2023, when he defeated Ed Matthews at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Chibu has reportedly taken part in 10 boxing matches and won nine of them. He's a popular Twitch streamer, known for playing games like Fortnite, Roblox, and Amenti. He has roughly 113K followers on the platform. This is the biggest win of his boxing career so far.

After the match, Blueface made it clear that he was not at all pleased with how things played out. He even accused Ross of rigging the fight. According to him, this was the last Brand Risk event he'll ever be involved in.

Read More: Blueface's Earnings After Losing To Chibu Have Been Revealed

Blueface Accuses Adin Ross Of Rigging Fight

"Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," said after the loss. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets."

"I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again," he continued. "Just based on Adin's business skills." DJ Akademiks weighed in on the accusation during a recent livestream, revealing that he's not buying it.

"You do have to take accountability that physically, you look like you're in 2000X more shape than Chibu, and you were completely gassed. Completely gassed by the sixth round," he said. "You thought that because he's fat, your stamina would be better and for the regular person watching the fight, that's what it should have been. You're in shape, he's fat. Or you look in shape physically, but the reality is, not because you look in shape means you're actually in shape."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Goes After Claressa Shields For Blueface Boxing Comments

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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