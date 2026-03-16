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Blueface Chibu fight
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Blueface Accuses Adin Ross Of Rigging Chibu Fight, And DJ Akademiks Has Some Thoughts
Blueface took a pretty bad loss to Chibu in their fight over the weekend, and now, the rapper is making some accusations against Adin Ross.
By
Alexander Cole
March 16, 2026