Blueface Accuses Adin Ross Of Rigging Chibu Fight, And DJ Akademiks Has Some Thoughts

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
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Blueface took a pretty bad loss to Chibu in their fight over the weekend, and now, the rapper is making some accusations against Adin Ross.

Over the weekend, Blueface took on Chibu as part of one of Adin Ross' famous Brand Risk events. However, the fight did not go well for Blue. He ended up getting pummeled by Chibu, who eventually went on to win.

Although Blueface was not knocked out, he did lose by decision, in what was a pretty obvious result. However, after the event, the rapper was quite salty about what went down. In fact, he accused Adin of rigging the fight so that he could make more money.

It was a hefty accusation that was made on the live broadcast. Adin was clearly upset with the allegation, as he immediately fled the interview with Blueface and spoke to Chibu instead. Ultimately, the integrity of Brand Risk Promotions has been put into question, and some are wondering if Blueface has a point.

DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, isn't so easily convinced. During a stream this weekend, Ak spoke about the fight, and shot some bail Adin's way.

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Blueface Upset With Adin Ross

In the video clip above, Akademiks suggests that the reason why Blueface lost is actually very simple. He was out of shape and didn't take the fight seriously. Chibu was all over social media training for the big fight. Meanwhile, Blue was taking it easy, and it showed once everyone got into the ring with one another.

At the end of the day, these fights are pure spectacle and are not made to truly showcase the best that boxing has to offer. The Adam22 fight from a few months ago is the perfect example of this phenomenon.

Whether or not Blueface gets back into the ring is something that still remains to be seen. However, there are certainly a few challengers out there who could be perfect for Blue. Whether or not he wants to work with Adin Ross again is something that still very much remains to be seen. At this point, it feels like the relationship is completely tainted.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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