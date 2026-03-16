Blueface Accuses Adin Ross Of Rigging Chibu Fight, And DJ Akademiks Has Some Thoughts

Although Blueface was not knocked out, he did lose by decision, in what was a pretty obvious result. However, after the event, the rapper was quite salty about what went down. In fact, he accused Adin of rigging the fight so that he could make more money.

It was a hefty accusation that was made on the live broadcast. Adin was clearly upset with the allegation, as he immediately fled the interview with Blueface and spoke to Chibu instead. Ultimately, the integrity of Brand Risk Promotions has been put into question, and some are wondering if Blueface has a point.

DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, isn't so easily convinced. During a stream this weekend, Ak spoke about the fight, and shot some bail Adin's way.

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Blueface Upset With Adin Ross

In the video clip above, Akademiks suggests that the reason why Blueface lost is actually very simple. He was out of shape and didn't take the fight seriously. Chibu was all over social media training for the big fight. Meanwhile, Blue was taking it easy, and it showed once everyone got into the ring with one another.

At the end of the day, these fights are pure spectacle and are not made to truly showcase the best that boxing has to offer. The Adam22 fight from a few months ago is the perfect example of this phenomenon.