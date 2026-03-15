Wack 100 Got Heated While Struggling To Get Into Blueface's Boxing Match

Blueface recently entered the ring against streamer Chibu, and their boxing match was the big highlight from Adin Ross' Brand Risk event last night (Saturday, March 14). However, it seems like Blue's manager Wack 100 had some trouble getting into the event, and he didn't appreciate how streamer N3on was apparently going to get in first.

DJ Akademiks caught a clip of the altercation on Instagram. In it, Wack is arguing with security guards outside of the venue, as they apparently were not letting him in yet. Instead, one of the guards said they would bring N3on in first, which the executive took issue with. "N3on ain't more important than me, respectfully," he said.

In the meantime, the streamer was just waiting behind for the security guards to direct him to come forward. Of course, everyone was able to get in at the end, so nothing alarming or combative happened. Still, it's kind of wild to see when you consider their differing positions. Wack is one of the boxers' managers, whereas N3on is just a streamer. Still, there's not a lot of context here to explain what was actually happening.

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Did Blueface Win His Fight?

Sadly, Wack 100's client Blueface did not win yesterday. He lost by unanimous decision in his boxing match against Chibu, which he and many other fans felt was a robbery. Many others disagree, though.

"Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," the California rapper told Adin Ross after the fight. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets." "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again," he said on a livestream shortly after. "Just based on Adin's business skills."