Wack 100 Got Heated While Struggling To Get Into Blueface's Boxing Match

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Wack 100 Heated Struggling To Get Into Blueface Boxing Match
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Blueface (L) and Wack 100 attend the Lil Kim "9" Album Listening Party at Playboy Club New York on October 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Blueface's manager Wack 100 took issue with security at Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event leaving him out while admitting streamer N3on.

Blueface recently entered the ring against streamer Chibu, and their boxing match was the big highlight from Adin Ross' Brand Risk event last night (Saturday, March 14). However, it seems like Blue's manager Wack 100 had some trouble getting into the event, and he didn't appreciate how streamer N3on was apparently going to get in first.

DJ Akademiks caught a clip of the altercation on Instagram. In it, Wack is arguing with security guards outside of the venue, as they apparently were not letting him in yet. Instead, one of the guards said they would bring N3on in first, which the executive took issue with. "N3on ain't more important than me, respectfully," he said.

In the meantime, the streamer was just waiting behind for the security guards to direct him to come forward. Of course, everyone was able to get in at the end, so nothing alarming or combative happened. Still, it's kind of wild to see when you consider their differing positions. Wack is one of the boxers' managers, whereas N3on is just a streamer. Still, there's not a lot of context here to explain what was actually happening.

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Did Blueface Win His Fight?

Sadly, Wack 100's client Blueface did not win yesterday. He lost by unanimous decision in his boxing match against Chibu, which he and many other fans felt was a robbery. Many others disagree, though.

"Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," the California rapper told Adin Ross after the fight. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets." "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again," he said on a livestream shortly after. "Just based on Adin's business skills."

As such, it seems like it was a tough night for both associates. Wack 100's management of Blueface has come under scrutiny before, but nothing like this had ever really happened. The viral moment might give Wack a chip on his shoulder next time he tries to get into a venue.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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