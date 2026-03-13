N3on Arrested While Trying To Get Into Chicago's O-Block, Fans Are Skeptical

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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N3on Arrested Trying To Get Into Chicago O Block Fans Skeptical
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Streamer and influencer, N3on, during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
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N3on claimed to police officers during his arrest that he was trying to host a giveaway for kids in Chicago's O-Block neighborhood.

N3on has caught his fair share of controversies as a popular streamer, but rarely do these antics lead to an alleged arrest. However, that's exactly what some fans claimed happened during his Kick livestream yesterday (Thursday, March 12) when a group of alleged officers arrested him in Chicago's O-Block neighborhood.

During the clip caught by FearBuck on Twitter, you can see the streamer sit in the back of a van when officers pulled him out. He questioned why this arrest was happening, as he was in the area to host a giveaway and charity event for the youth. At press time, no official reports have emerged confirming this arrest or providing more details about the situation.

As such, many folks on social media accused N3on of staging this incident, not believing the circumstances or the authority of the alleged officers shown on stream. Some users claim the arrest occurred due to trespassing and unauthorized entry. But again, no official confirmation on charges or any police reports has emerged at press time.

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Was N3on Really Arrested?

Per N3on's YouTube channel, which documented the stream and the giveaway, it seems like he was still able to give gifts to kids in the area. He and his cohorts claimed that the officers are private security in the area and that "real" city police did not arrest him. This would've led to a more complex legal issue in court involving bond.

Still, it seems like N3on's entry into O-Block caused some problems, if the run-in with security is legitimate. The Chicago neighborhood is known for its associations with gang culture and drill music. We will see if more official confirmation comes out about this alleged arrest, as it's up in the air right now.

Elsewhere, though, N3on has more drama to handle. It's not as serious, though. It relates to claims that streamer xQc got into a fight with rapper and streamer DDG. However, this might not be as it seems. DDG blasted N3on for making these claims.

N3on also has beef with other rappers. He recently got into it with Top5 after accusing the Toronto MC of scamming a jeweler. While we don't have many other updates on those narratives, we'll see if things are different for this alleged arrest.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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