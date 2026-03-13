N3on Arrested While Trying To Get Into Chicago's O-Block, Fans Are Skeptical

N3on has caught his fair share of controversies as a popular streamer, but rarely do these antics lead to an alleged arrest. However, that's exactly what some fans claimed happened during his Kick livestream yesterday (Thursday, March 12) when a group of alleged officers arrested him in Chicago's O-Block neighborhood.

During the clip caught by FearBuck on Twitter, you can see the streamer sit in the back of a van when officers pulled him out. He questioned why this arrest was happening, as he was in the area to host a giveaway and charity event for the youth. At press time, no official reports have emerged confirming this arrest or providing more details about the situation.

As such, many folks on social media accused N3on of staging this incident, not believing the circumstances or the authority of the alleged officers shown on stream. Some users claim the arrest occurred due to trespassing and unauthorized entry. But again, no official confirmation on charges or any police reports has emerged at press time.

Was N3on Really Arrested?

Per N3on's YouTube channel, which documented the stream and the giveaway, it seems like he was still able to give gifts to kids in the area. He and his cohorts claimed that the officers are private security in the area and that "real" city police did not arrest him. This would've led to a more complex legal issue in court involving bond.

Still, it seems like N3on's entry into O-Block caused some problems, if the run-in with security is legitimate. The Chicago neighborhood is known for its associations with gang culture and drill music. We will see if more official confirmation comes out about this alleged arrest, as it's up in the air right now.