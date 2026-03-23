N3on Swatted & Arrested In Broad Daylight, And It Was All Caught On Video

BY Alexander Cole
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N3on And Hit Boy Presents: THE CAMP - Day 2
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Iggy Azalea and N3on attend N3on And Hit Boy Presents: THE CAMP - Day 2 at Fab Factory on October 14, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MemeHouse Productions”)
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Controversial streamer N3on was out in Los Angeles over the weekend, and things did not end particularly well for him.

N3on is one of the most controversial streamers in the world right now, and for very good reason. Although he has mostly chilled out over recent years, there is no doubt that he started his career by being a racist and edgy teenager.

His persona remains edgy at times. However, he has also taken on the role of the unsuspecting dork. The guy who pretends to be scared of women, even if, behind the scenes, he is a lot more confident. Whatever the case may be, he has made himself into an easy target for harassment. He is not well-liked online, and as a result, he gets trolled quite a bit.

This was on full display over the weekend as he and Benjy were out and about in Los Angeles, doing an IRL stream. The two seemed to be doing their thing when police cars eventually pulled up. The sirens were going, and when the cops hopped out, N3on knew exactly what was going on.

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N3on Gets Swatted

N3on told his friend Benjy to get on his knees, just as the cops were about to demand the same thing. Instinctively, the streamer put his hands on his head and was eventually put in cuffs. While he was quick to tell cops that this was a swatting incident, he ended up being taken away, regardless.

This was eventually sorted out, and things went back to normal. As it turns out, swatting is quite common in the streaming community. It is when someone calls the cops and reports the streamer for a very serious crime, which leads to an arrest. These arrests are usually precautionary, although home swatting incidents have been known to be fatal in some instances.

Usually, the streamer is at home when they get swatted. However, in this rare case, it happened during an IRL stream. Quite frankly, it is surprising that these kinds of things don't happen more often. After all, the internet is a weird place with some bad people.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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