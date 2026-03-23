N3on Swatted & Arrested In Broad Daylight, And It Was All Caught On Video

N3on is one of the most controversial streamers in the world right now, and for very good reason. Although he has mostly chilled out over recent years, there is no doubt that he started his career by being a racist and edgy teenager.

His persona remains edgy at times. However, he has also taken on the role of the unsuspecting dork. The guy who pretends to be scared of women, even if, behind the scenes, he is a lot more confident. Whatever the case may be, he has made himself into an easy target for harassment. He is not well-liked online, and as a result, he gets trolled quite a bit.

This was on full display over the weekend as he and Benjy were out and about in Los Angeles, doing an IRL stream. The two seemed to be doing their thing when police cars eventually pulled up. The sirens were going, and when the cops hopped out, N3on knew exactly what was going on.

N3on Gets Swatted

N3on told his friend Benjy to get on his knees, just as the cops were about to demand the same thing. Instinctively, the streamer put his hands on his head and was eventually put in cuffs. While he was quick to tell cops that this was a swatting incident, he ended up being taken away, regardless.

This was eventually sorted out, and things went back to normal. As it turns out, swatting is quite common in the streaming community. It is when someone calls the cops and reports the streamer for a very serious crime, which leads to an arrest. These arrests are usually precautionary, although home swatting incidents have been known to be fatal in some instances.