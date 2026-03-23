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N3on Swatted & Arrested In Broad Daylight, And It Was All Caught On Video
Controversial streamer N3on was out in Los Angeles over the weekend, and things did not end particularly well for him.
By
Alexander Cole
March 23, 2026