DDG Goes Off On N3on For Claiming xQc Disrespected Him

DDG went off on N3on during a recent livestream, accusing him of lying about his run-in with xQc during the filming of an upcoming YouTube video for Mr. Beast. N3on had claimed that the Canadian streamer boldly disrespected DDG to his face.

“If I’m Mr. Beast, I'm never inviting N3on to no sh*t ever again," DDG began while watching a video of N3on's comments. "He gassing this sh*t so crazy and then, on top of gassing it, why are you leaking this bro? He didn't say nothing to my face. Stop lying now. Video would've been over. Don't lie. Wasn't nothing to my face."

In the clip DDG was reacting to, N3on remarks: "xQc crashed out. Y’all aren’t gonna see it in the video because Mr. Beast said he’s taking it out... He told DDG, 'No one listens to your music, your music f*cking sucks,' to his face, and they were going back and forth." He also explained that Mr. Beast is going to cut the argument from the video because the two were cursing.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to DDG. "Bro said challenge would've been over like reggie ain't call his music trash to his face and told him he mad he can't see his kid to his face," one user replied to the video on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "The only streamer mrbeast ever inviting is speed. These dudes out here stealing, fighting, and leaking the entire vid before the release lmao."

Read More: xQc Allegedly Crashed Out On DDG And Said His Music Sucks

DDG's Beef With xQc

This isn't the first time DDG has traded shots with xQc. Back in December, xQc and fellow streamer Asmongold accused DDG of viewbotting. He shut down the claim, firing back: "Y’all don’t put these allegations on nobody that looks like y’all, bro… It’s always n****s got a viewbot."