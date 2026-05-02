Michael Porter Jr. Allegedly Calls Cops On Celina Powell After She Leaked His Address

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Michael Porter Jr Calls Cops Celina Powell Leaked Address
Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
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It seems like Celina Powell was angry with Michael Porter Jr. and N3on for kicking her off a stream, leading to alleged police intervention.

Michael Porter Jr. is no stranger to romantic drama, as the NBA player was recently called a "psycopath" by his ex Madison Pettis. But a new situation with Celina Powell might be even more consequential. During a livestream with N3on, he allegedly called the cops on her at his residence after she leaked his address on social media.

FearBuck caught the stream clip on Twitter, in which you can see police cars at MPJ's house. Apparently, Powell was mad that Porter Jr. and the streamer had her leave a livestream, and their friend Steiny allegedly owes her money. Allegedly, she walked into his home and was faced with her brother.

From what social media clips indicate, it seems like Celina was at the house when police arrived. She also allegedly threatened to sue MPJ and N3on, and Porter Jr. felt compelled to pack up his things and leave the house due to the address leak.

There are a lot of unclear details around this situation. For now, though, it seems like both parties are separated and no further action has emerged at press time.

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Celina Powell's Romantic Allegations

For those unaware, Celina Powell has had many controversies before. She infamously claimed to have sexual relations with various rappers. Most recently, Powell claimed she was in a relationship with Offset, whether it's more recently or previously in their lives.

This is also not Celina Powell's only streaming controversy. She recently got into a spat with streamer Deshae Frost after linking up with him for a live session. They shared a kiss on camera, and Powell was not happy at all when Frost used prosthetics to fake infected lips after the kiss. She even warned him of potential legal action, but nothing emerged following that at press time.

As for N3on, he's got bigger fish to fry. It seems like he and Alabama Barker recently confirmed their relationship, so he has his own gossip train to run.

With all this in mind, we'll see if Celina Powell or Michael Porter Jr. speak out more about this. It seems like a messy and contentious situation that might not see a clean resolution.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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