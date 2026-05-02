Michael Porter Jr. Allegedly Calls Cops On Celina Powell After She Leaked His Address

Michael Porter Jr. is no stranger to romantic drama, as the NBA player was recently called a "psycopath" by his ex Madison Pettis. But a new situation with Celina Powell might be even more consequential. During a livestream with N3on, he allegedly called the cops on her at his residence after she leaked his address on social media.

FearBuck caught the stream clip on Twitter, in which you can see police cars at MPJ's house. Apparently, Powell was mad that Porter Jr. and the streamer had her leave a livestream, and their friend Steiny allegedly owes her money. Allegedly, she walked into his home and was faced with her brother.

From what social media clips indicate, it seems like Celina was at the house when police arrived. She also allegedly threatened to sue MPJ and N3on, and Porter Jr. felt compelled to pack up his things and leave the house due to the address leak.

There are a lot of unclear details around this situation. For now, though, it seems like both parties are separated and no further action has emerged at press time.

Celina Powell's Romantic Allegations

For those unaware, Celina Powell has had many controversies before. She infamously claimed to have sexual relations with various rappers. Most recently, Powell claimed she was in a relationship with Offset, whether it's more recently or previously in their lives.

This is also not Celina Powell's only streaming controversy. She recently got into a spat with streamer Deshae Frost after linking up with him for a live session. They shared a kiss on camera, and Powell was not happy at all when Frost used prosthetics to fake infected lips after the kiss. She even warned him of potential legal action, but nothing emerged following that at press time.

As for N3on, he's got bigger fish to fry. It seems like he and Alabama Barker recently confirmed their relationship, so he has his own gossip train to run.

With all this in mind, we'll see if Celina Powell or Michael Porter Jr. speak out more about this. It seems like a messy and contentious situation that might not see a clean resolution.