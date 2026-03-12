Madison Pettis Labels Ex Michael Porter Jr. A “Psychopath”

BY Caroline Fisher
Madison Pettis Michael Porter Jr. Psychopath
Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent podcast appearance, Madison Pettis opened up about her past relationship with NBA player Michael Porter Jr.

During a recent appearance on In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele, Madison Pettis got candid about her relationship with her ex, Michael Porter Jr. The two of them dated from late 2016 through to mid-2017. According to her, he wasn't exactly an ideal partner to her, though the experience didn't necessarily put her off athletes altogether.

“I’m a Warriors fan, but I have an NBA League Pass on DirecTV," she explained. "So I watch a lot of basketball, I know a lot of stuff.” Thiele went on to ask whether or not she would ever consider being “a basketball wife.”

“Um, yeah,” she responded. “I mean, my ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath. I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t, like, rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion.”

Read More: The Many Eras Of T.I. Told Through 5 Essential Songs

Michael Porter Jr. Controversies

Michael Porter Jr. has gotten wrapped up in his fair share of controversies over the years. On the One Night with Steiny podcast last year, for example, he admitted that he would try to get his love interests to watch manosphere influencer Andrew Tate. “So, I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react," he claimed. "I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things."

He later shared on the Ball In The Family podcast that his team advised him to avoid discussing certain topics publicly.

"To be on the internet for anything else other than basketball, I feel like that’s a summertime thing," he said. "But, no, definitely, even the organization … we’ve had conversations. They would appreciate if I steer clear of certain topics, you know what I mean?"

Read More: Treach & Pepa’s Daughter Egypt Breaks Silence After Jade Jones Knockout

