Over the weekend, Treach and Sandra "Pepa" Denton's daughter Egypt Criss took on Olympic boxer Jade Jones at the Misfits Duel 2. Things didn't work out in Egypt's favor, however, and she was knocked out. For obvious reasons, the fight sparked some concern among fans.

According to her, however, she's doing just fine. Yesterday (March 11), the 27-year-old took to Instagram to provide her supporters with an update. She appears to be recovering well from the match and says it's only motivated her to get better.

"Your girl’s still good," she captioned the post. "Coming back Stronger than Ever! My Fire is Fueled." Egypt's video arrived just a couple of days after her father spoke out about the boxing match on social media and put his son-in-law, Sam Wright, on blast.

Sam Wright Responds To Treach

“To My Darling Daughter Egypt Pt. 1," he began. "When you marry a clout-chasing clown who brainwashes you into taking care of him and lets him train you and set you up like this, what did you expect? I love you. As far as him and the team around you — y’all put my daughter in harm’s way. Karma comes back quick. You reap what you sow.”

Treach's message, in addition to those from several other critics, prompted Wright to speak up. On his Instagram Story, he shared several of the nasty messages he's received since the fight, making it crystal clear where he stands. "All my fault cause she lost but all your praise if she won," he wrote.