Pepa
- MusicSandra Denton Net Worth 2024: What Is The Salt-N-Pepa Icon Worth?Trace Sandra Denton's influential career in hip-hop as part of Salt-N-Pepa and her role as a pioneering female rapper.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureTreach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas ChapelThe couple's relationship has been at the forefront of "Growing Up Hip Hop" storylines for years and they have finally tied the knot.By Erika Marie
- MusicPepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In "Salt-N-Pepa" BiopicAs DJ Spinderella publicly states that she does not support the film, Pepa spoke about her ex-husband & the desire to depict the good side of their relationship.By Erika Marie
- GossipPepa Sues Doc For Botched Butt & Liposuction Surgeries: ReportThe Salt-N-Pepa rapper reportedly underwent multiple surgeries to correct injections and now is accusing the doctor of disfiguring her body.By Erika Marie
- TVEgypt Criss Announces She's Quit "Growing Up Hip Hop"Egypt Criss, daughter to Sandra "Pepa" Denton, is the latest "Growing Up Hip Hop" star to quit the series.By Erika Marie
- TVRomeo Miller Faces Off With Angela Simmons & Boogie Dash On "GUHH"Romeo Miller recently announced that he'd quit "Growing Up Hip Hop," and now viewers will see what led up to the exit.By Erika Marie
- TVEgypt Criss's Fiancé Reveals He's "Not Straight But Not Gay" On "GUHH"Egypt Criss—daughter to Treach and Pepa—and her fiancé Sam shared the news with their friends at their engagement party.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTreach Refutes Allegations He Was Violent With Pepa: "When Did This Ever Happen?"Their daughter Egypt said she never heard her parents argue.By Erika Marie
- TVPepa's Daughter Egypt Auditioned For Biopic But Wasn't "Pepa" EnoughThe rapper tried to prep her daughter for the audition and it didn't go the way they thought it would.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDame Dash & His Son Boogie Beef On 'Growing Up Hip Hop': "I Don't Want You To Die"The pair try to work it out on this season of "Growing Up Hip Hop"By Zaynab
- MusicSandra "Pepa" Denton's Love Life Surprises "Growing Up Hip Hop" ViewersPepa got her groove back.By Zaynab