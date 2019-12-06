Egypt Criss
- TVEgypt Criss Net Worth 2023: What Is The "GUHH" Star Worth?Explore Egypt Criss's journey in building her net worth, marked by her TV success, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTreach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas ChapelThe couple's relationship has been at the forefront of "Growing Up Hip Hop" storylines for years and they have finally tied the knot.By Erika Marie
- TVEgypt Criss Announces She's Quit "Growing Up Hip Hop"Egypt Criss, daughter to Sandra "Pepa" Denton, is the latest "Growing Up Hip Hop" star to quit the series.By Erika Marie
- TVRomeo Miller Faces Off With Angela Simmons & Boogie Dash On "GUHH"Romeo Miller recently announced that he'd quit "Growing Up Hip Hop," and now viewers will see what led up to the exit.By Erika Marie
- MusicRita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature Hit During COVID-19 QuarantineRita Wilson surprised the masses when she shared her "stir crazy" social media clip of herself rapping "Hip Hop Hooray" in full.By Erika Marie
- TVEgypt Criss's Fiancé Reveals He's "Not Straight But Not Gay" On "GUHH"Egypt Criss—daughter to Treach and Pepa—and her fiancé Sam shared the news with their friends at their engagement party.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTreach Refutes Allegations He Was Violent With Pepa: "When Did This Ever Happen?"Their daughter Egypt said she never heard her parents argue.By Erika Marie
- TVPepa's Daughter Egypt Auditioned For Biopic But Wasn't "Pepa" EnoughThe rapper tried to prep her daughter for the audition and it didn't go the way they thought it would.By Erika Marie