Deshae Frost Allegedly Hit A Woman While Filming Dating Show

Deshae Frost is no stranger to drama, as his YouTube videos and streams have gotten him in hot water before. New allegations against him are more serious, though. An alleged former director who goes by @chrizdafu on Instagram reportedly accused Frost of hitting a woman on a boat while filming his 2023 dating show. The IG user also reportedly shared video footage of the incident, which quickly spread online.

In the clip, shared by FearBuck on Twitter, you can see him seemingly shove a woman upwards with a quick hand motion while she was crouching over, forcing her to fall the other way. The women around them tried to talk to Deshae, but he walked away. At that point, the alleged director and a few other women made their way to the inside of the boat.

"The Reason I quit Directing 10 Episode Series on YouTube," the alleged director's alleged post reads, as he seems to have deleted it from his Instagram page at press time if it was ever up in the first place. "No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me."

The provocative YouTuber and streamer doesn't seem to have reacted to these allegations and developments from this alleged clip from 2023 at press time.

Deshae Frost's Livestreams

Elsewhere, Deshae Frost's streams and moves aren't consistently combative. Rather, they are more drama and antics-based for the most part, such as his infected lips stunt after kissing Celina Powell. He joked about her alleged body count and promiscuity, which she was not happy with at all.

Frost's previous controversies dealt more with pranks gone wrong and his connections in the content creation world, such as his claim that Halle Bailey abused his friend DDG. Also, his drama with his dating shows and content with women caused a lot of debate and backlash in the past.