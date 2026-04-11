Deshae Frost Allegedly Hit A Woman While Filming Dating Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Deshae Frost Allegedly Hit Woman Filming Dating Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 1: Deshae Frost attends Opium Saturdays at Opium on March 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
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An alleged former director for Deshae Frost's YouTube series reportedly took to Instagram to call him out for this behavior.

Deshae Frost is no stranger to drama, as his YouTube videos and streams have gotten him in hot water before. New allegations against him are more serious, though. An alleged former director who goes by @chrizdafu on Instagram reportedly accused Frost of hitting a woman on a boat while filming his 2023 dating show. The IG user also reportedly shared video footage of the incident, which quickly spread online.

In the clip, shared by FearBuck on Twitter, you can see him seemingly shove a woman upwards with a quick hand motion while she was crouching over, forcing her to fall the other way. The women around them tried to talk to Deshae, but he walked away. At that point, the alleged director and a few other women made their way to the inside of the boat.

"The Reason I quit Directing 10 Episode Series on YouTube," the alleged director's alleged post reads, as he seems to have deleted it from his Instagram page at press time if it was ever up in the first place. "No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me."

The provocative YouTuber and streamer doesn't seem to have reacted to these allegations and developments from this alleged clip from 2023 at press time.

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Deshae Frost's Livestreams

Elsewhere, Deshae Frost's streams and moves aren't consistently combative. Rather, they are more drama and antics-based for the most part, such as his infected lips stunt after kissing Celina Powell. He joked about her alleged body count and promiscuity, which she was not happy with at all.

Frost's previous controversies dealt more with pranks gone wrong and his connections in the content creation world, such as his claim that Halle Bailey abused his friend DDG. Also, his drama with his dating shows and content with women caused a lot of debate and backlash in the past.

With this in mind, we will see if Deshae Frost addresses these allegations and the alleged clip in the near future. He may be no stranger to drama, but this is clearly crossing a line for many.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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