A woman, who goes by daejaaa_ online, is claiming that she is the woman that Deshae Frost allegedly assaulted in 2023. Taking to her social media the woman also provides the alleged truth as to why the streamer allegedly hit her.

"Yall that was me that he hit [laughing emoji]," she begins as caught by X user Keloo. "[It's] all because i refused to have s*x with him.. im glad the truth is coming out. God will handle him," she added.

The reason she's speaking out is because there are a lot of skeptics who feel Frost didn't physically strike her at all.

Case and point are a handful of exchanges she had with some of those non-believers. In another clip showing a different perspective of the altercation, folks were wondering why Daeja keeps telling Frost to get his sister.

She replied to those comments saying, "bc he hit me so get ur sister. simple [smiling emoji]," as captured by Live Bitez.

Still, it appears that the content creator hasn't addressed the old video footage in any capacity. However, with their now being a name to the alleged assault victim, we will be on the lookout for any responses.

Deshae Frost Assault Controversy

If you didn't know, this tense clip was brought to the surface by Frost's alleged former director who goes by @chrizdafu on Instagram. He was allegedly on the set for this dating show Deshae was filming back then.

In a since-deleted post, the cameraman said, "The Reason I quit Directing 10 Episode Series on YouTube. No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me."

The clip the internet initially got to see was captured from inside the boat that Frost and these female contestants were on. The alleged director who came forward, appears to be the one filming from this POV. Him and a couple of other girls were pretty terrified by the sight. As a result, they went lower into the vessel.

From this clip, it really seems like Frost hit one of the women pretty hard on the head. Interestingly though, a closer angle appears to show that he didn't hit anyone. Instead, he allegedly does nothing more than snatch a girl's wig off and tosses it in the ocean.