Woman Who Deshae Frost Allegedly Assaulted In 2023 Comes Forward

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Polaris Slingshot And RZR Host Star-studded Adventure Ride
TENMILE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 12: Deshae Frost attends the Star-studded Adventure Ride hosted by Polaris Slingshot And RZR on September 12, 2019 in Tenmile, Oregon. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Polaris Inc.)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Deshae Frost has been under fire recently over an old clip of him allegedly hitting a woman and the alleged victim is addressing the video.

A woman, who goes by daejaaa_ online, is claiming that she is the woman that Deshae Frost allegedly assaulted in 2023. Taking to her social media the woman also provides the alleged truth as to why the streamer allegedly hit her.

"Yall that was me that he hit [laughing emoji]," she begins as caught by X user Keloo. "[It's] all because i refused to have s*x with him.. im glad the truth is coming out. God will handle him," she added.

The reason she's speaking out is because there are a lot of skeptics who feel Frost didn't physically strike her at all.

Case and point are a handful of exchanges she had with some of those non-believers. In another clip showing a different perspective of the altercation, folks were wondering why Daeja keeps telling Frost to get his sister.

She replied to those comments saying, "bc he hit me so get ur sister. simple [smiling emoji]," as captured by Live Bitez.

Still, it appears that the content creator hasn't addressed the old video footage in any capacity. However, with their now being a name to the alleged assault victim, we will be on the lookout for any responses.

Read More: Steph Curry Rocks "Yellow" Hyperflight PE And Way Of Wade 12 "All-Star"

Deshae Frost Assault Controversy

If you didn't know, this tense clip was brought to the surface by Frost's alleged former director who goes by @chrizdafu on Instagram. He was allegedly on the set for this dating show Deshae was filming back then.

In a since-deleted post, the cameraman said, "The Reason I quit Directing 10 Episode Series on YouTube. No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me."

The clip the internet initially got to see was captured from inside the boat that Frost and these female contestants were on. The alleged director who came forward, appears to be the one filming from this POV. Him and a couple of other girls were pretty terrified by the sight. As a result, they went lower into the vessel.

From this clip, it really seems like Frost hit one of the women pretty hard on the head. Interestingly though, a closer angle appears to show that he didn't hit anyone. Instead, he allegedly does nothing more than snatch a girl's wig off and tosses it in the ocean.

It's still a harsh act regardless and it's not all that discernable if that's all Frost did.

Read More: Vinicius Jr. Rocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Signed Converse SHAI 001

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Deshae Frost Allegedly Hit Woman Filming Dating Show Pop Culture Deshae Frost Allegedly Hit A Woman While Filming Dating Show
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0