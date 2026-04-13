Deshae Frost Responds To Footage Of Him Allegedly Assaulting A Woman

BY Zachary Horvath
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World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation And Marvel's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Deshae Frost attends World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation And Marvel's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on December 01, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
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Deshae Frost is finally addressing the viral footage where he allegedly hit a woman during the filming of a dating show around 2022-2023.

Popular streamer and content creator Deshae Frost is coming forward to address the very loud noise surrounding him. If you didn't see, there's a clip going around online from about 3 years ago. In it, he allegedly hits a woman on a yacht. It was resurfaced by the alleged director filming this dating show he had in the works.

Various angles of Frost striking this girl have come to light as well and certain ones make it look much worse. The one that started it all was a shot from inside the yacht, fairly far away from where Frost and this woman were fighting.

Another view shows a more up close and personal POV of the altercation. From that shot, it appeared that Frost did nothing more than take the girl's wig off and throw it in the water.

But Frost is admitting that he "mushed her a*s" after she allegedly was being physical with him multiple times during shooting. The 25-year-old says he cut a lot these tense shots with her because over demonetization concerns.

Frost also claims that this woman made several remarks about his family, particularly his sister, that didn't sit right with him.

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Deshae Frost Assault Controversy

That part is true as the woman who says she was hit came forward and owned up to talking about Frost's sibling.

He then goes on to say that she was purposefully trying get under his skin. Additionally, right before he "mushed" her, he thought that she was going to hit him again. All of these factors, including admitting being drunk at the time, played a role in him doing what he did.

Deshae Frost does reiterate multiple times in this clip that what he did was wrong and that his explanation wasn't to diminish the optics of the situation. Moreover, he tells his audience that you shouldn't stoop down to someone who's already going low, man or woman.

Additionally, the streamer says that you should never put hands on a girl, unless she's being physical with you, but only to a certain extent.

However, things, take an interesting turn towards the end of his explanation video. Frost alleges that after he apologized to the girl, she was kissing him and engaged in sexual activities soon after talking things out.

Before getting into all of this, he says that he doesn't want to per her business out there like that. Overall, it was an odd decision to do include that information. For context, the woman did say that Frost hit her because she turned down his sexual advances. In the end, it seems like he broke one of his own rules. It will be interesting to see how the internet receives his response.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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