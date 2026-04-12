Vinicius Jr. Rocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Signed Converse SHAI 001

Vinicius Jr. keeps making his sneaker connection with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander known. Ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich, Vini walked out in the Converse SHAI 001 "Clean Slate." These were not just any pair off the shelf.

SGA gifted Vini Jr a personal signed pair of his Converse SHAI 001 signature shoes during a jersey exchange. SGA wrote "To my brother Vini" directly on the white outsole in marker. That kind of personal inscription turns a sneaker into something entirely different.

Vini wearing them to one of the biggest club games in European football says everything. The Champions League quarterfinal stage is the highest pressure environment in club soccer. Showing up in SGA's signed pair was a clear statement of respect.

Gilgeous-Alexander sent Vinicius Jr multiple pairs of the SHAI 001, with the total reaching 14 pairs, suggesting two of each colorway were included. Vini has since been spotted in the shoes multiple times. The bond between these two athletes is clearly real.

SGA is the frontrunner for this year's NBA MVP, while Vini Jr is one of football's brightest stars and a Ballon d'Or contender. Two of the best players in their respective sports, united by a sneaker and a genuine friendship. That crossover energy is rare and the sneaker world is loving every second of it.

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Vinicius Junior Wears SHAI 001 "Clean Slate"

The Converse SHAI 001 "Clean Slate" features a pristine all-white palette, maintaining the model's performance-focused construction while offering a fresh, highly wearable aesthetic. The "Clean Slate" is built using synthetic leather throughout.

The shoe's most noticeable feature is the zipper that runs along the side, replacing traditional lacing for a sleek, futuristic look. A chunky sculpted midsole and rounded silhouette give it a bold profile that stands out even in all-white.