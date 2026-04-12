Vinicius Jr. Rocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Signed Converse SHAI 001

BY Ben Atkinson
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NikeSKIMS Paris Launch
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Vinicius Júnior attends NikeSKIMS Paris launch on February 02, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Nike)
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Vinicius Jr. wore a signed Converse SHAI 001 "Clean Slate" gifted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal.

Vinicius Jr. keeps making his sneaker connection with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander known. Ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich, Vini walked out in the Converse SHAI 001 "Clean Slate." These were not just any pair off the shelf.

SGA gifted Vini Jr a personal signed pair of his Converse SHAI 001 signature shoes during a jersey exchange. SGA wrote "To my brother Vini" directly on the white outsole in marker. That kind of personal inscription turns a sneaker into something entirely different.

Vini wearing them to one of the biggest club games in European football says everything. The Champions League quarterfinal stage is the highest pressure environment in club soccer. Showing up in SGA's signed pair was a clear statement of respect.

Gilgeous-Alexander sent Vinicius Jr multiple pairs of the SHAI 001, with the total reaching 14 pairs, suggesting two of each colorway were included. Vini has since been spotted in the shoes multiple times. The bond between these two athletes is clearly real.

SGA is the frontrunner for this year's NBA MVP, while Vini Jr is one of football's brightest stars and a Ballon d'Or contender. Two of the best players in their respective sports, united by a sneaker and a genuine friendship. That crossover energy is rare and the sneaker world is loving every second of it.

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Vinicius Junior Wears SHAI 001 "Clean Slate"

The Converse SHAI 001 "Clean Slate" features a pristine all-white palette, maintaining the model's performance-focused construction while offering a fresh, highly wearable aesthetic. The "Clean Slate" is built using synthetic leather throughout.

The shoe's most noticeable feature is the zipper that runs along the side, replacing traditional lacing for a sleek, futuristic look. A chunky sculpted midsole and rounded silhouette give it a bold profile that stands out even in all-white.

SGA's signature logo details the tongue and insole, while Converse's Star Chevron anchors the heel. On Vini's feet at the Allianz Arena, the all-white pair was definitelyhard to miss.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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