vinicius junior
Sneakers
Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Rocks Rare Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low
Vinicius Junior wore the rare Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low before Real Madrid's Champions League match against Benfica.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 27, 2026