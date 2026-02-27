Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Rocks Rare Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Topuria" Madrid Premiere
MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Vinicius Junior attends the premiere of "Topuria" at Cines Callao on September 18, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Vinicius Junior wore the rare Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low before Real Madrid's Champions League match against Benfica.

Vinicius Junior stepped out in premium style ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Benfica. The Brazilian wore the coveted Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low. Real Madrid secured a crucial victory in the high-stakes matchup.

The Travis Scott x Fragment collaboration remains one of the most sought-after Jordan releases. Vinicius paired the sneakers with his Real Madrid training kit and luxury accessories. The cream leather upper features royal blue accents throughout the design. Black detailing on the Swoosh and heel tab provides striking contrast.

Beyond his on-field skills, Vinicius has become an outspoken advocate against racism in football. An event took place during the Benfica match, highlighting this critical issue. The young winger has faced discriminatory abuse multiple times throughout his career. He continues using his platform to demand change within the sport.

Vinicius's sneaker choice reflects his status as a global style icon. Athletes increasingly use footwear to make statements beyond performance. The Fragment collaboration perfectly aligns with his sophisticated off-pitch persona.

Real Madrid's victory keeps their Champions League campaign on track this season. Vinicius played a pivotal role in the team's success against Benfica. His courage addressing racism while delivering world-class performances deserves recognition. The combination of athletic excellence and social advocacy defines his impact on modern football.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Gets Updated Release Details

Vini Junior Wears Travis Scott x Fragment

This collaboration brought together three powerhouse names in sneaker culture simultaneously. Travis Scott's signature backward Swoosh appears on the lateral side of the shoe. Fragment's iconic lightning bolt logo hits the heel in embroidered detail.

The cream tumbled leather base gives these a premium vintage aesthetic. Royal blue overlays on the toe box and heel create classic Jordan appeal. The tongue features co-branded Nike Air tags in blue and white. An aged cream midsole matches the upper for a cohesive retro look.

Blue rubber outsoles complete the colorway with functional grip and style. These dropped in extremely limited quantities back in November and remain highly coveted.

With Real Madrid still in the Champions League, we'll have to stay tuned to what footwear Vini chooses next.

Read More: Young Thug's SP5DER Debuts Adidas Superstar Collaboration

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott's Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low Dropping Soon
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news Sneakers The Travis Scott Fragment AJ1 Low Gets A New Release Date
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Day Two Sneakers Ranking The 10 Best Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-sneaker-news Sneakers In-Hand Look At The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low
Comments 0