Jay-Z Dapped Up Real Madrid Star And Roc Nation Athlete Vinicius Jr. At The Champions League Final

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Jay-Z an American rapper and music producer in attendance ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Jay-Z links up with the Brazilian superstar.

The Champions League final took place this past Saturday, and a slew of stars were in London for the festivities. Jay-Z watched Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, the biggest match in the European soccer calendar, on Saturday. With goals from Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr. and seasoned defender Dani Carvajal, Madrid defeated the opposition 2-0 to win the Champions League for the record 15th time. The 23-year-old Brazilian is etching his name along with the greats and rubbing shoulders with one of the greatest rappers of all time, Jay-Z.

Prior to the game, Jay-Z was spotted dapping up Vini, who is signed under Jay-Z’s  Roc Nation Sports organization, and waving to the fans as he made his way to his seat along the touchline. The highlight of Hov's evening, though, was when he took a photo with the Real Madrid striker following the final whistle, making sure to flaunt his freshly acquired winner's medal to the camera. In the picture, a number of others were there, including Jay Brown and "OG Juan" Perez, two of Jigga's longstanding business associates and pals.

Jay-Z Takes Selfie With Vinicius Jr. After His Big Champions League Win

Following Roc Nation Sports' acquisition of Brazilian soccer agency TFM Agency in July 2023, Vinicius Jr. joined the organization. “In terms of football, Brazil is the center of it all,” Perez, president of Roc Nation Sports, said in a statement at the time. He continued, “I strongly identify with a culture that has such an incredible passion for sport and music. Our influence in this game is growing, and this move shows our intentions to the world.” Vinicius Jr. and Jay-Z earlier shared a photo on social media in May 2023, with the soccer player captioning it as "LEGEND."

Roc Nation Sports boasts probably the best footballer next to Kylian Mbappéin the world, Vinicius Jr. The French superstar, Mbappe, will join Vini in Madrid next year, so there is a real possibility they will be back in the Champions League Final again. If they win again next year, hopefully, Jay-Z will be in attendance. Overall, it is pretty cool seeing Jay-Z involved in the wider world of soccer. 

