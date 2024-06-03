Jay-Z Dapped Up Real Madrid Star And Roc Nation Athlete Vinicius Jr. At The Champions League Final

Jay-Z links up with the Brazilian superstar.

The Champions League final took place this past Saturday, and a slew of stars were in London for the festivities. Jay-Z watched Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, the biggest match in the European soccer calendar, on Saturday. With goals from Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr. and seasoned defender Dani Carvajal, Madrid defeated the opposition 2-0 to win the Champions League for the record 15th time. The 23-year-old Brazilian is etching his name along with the greats and rubbing shoulders with one of the greatest rappers of all time, Jay-Z.

Prior to the game, Jay-Z was spotted dapping up Vini, who is signed under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports organization, and waving to the fans as he made his way to his seat along the touchline. The highlight of Hov's evening, though, was when he took a photo with the Real Madrid striker following the final whistle, making sure to flaunt his freshly acquired winner's medal to the camera. In the picture, a number of others were there, including Jay Brown and "OG Juan" Perez, two of Jigga's longstanding business associates and pals.

Jay-Z Takes Selfie With Vinicius Jr. After His Big Champions League Win

Following Roc Nation Sports' acquisition of Brazilian soccer agency TFM Agency in July 2023, Vinicius Jr. joined the organization. “In terms of football, Brazil is the center of it all,” Perez, president of Roc Nation Sports, said in a statement at the time. He continued, “I strongly identify with a culture that has such an incredible passion for sport and music. Our influence in this game is growing, and this move shows our intentions to the world.” Vinicius Jr. and Jay-Z earlier shared a photo on social media in May 2023, with the soccer player captioning it as "LEGEND."