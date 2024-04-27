Peter Gunz Claims Jay-Z Cost Him $10K After Mocking His New Car

Peter Gunz was riding high in the late 1990s. The rapper scored a major hit with the single "Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)," which peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. It was during this period that Gunz began to make real money, and compete with the likes of Jay-Z and Dame Dash. Unfortunately, the rapper's taste was not up to snuff. Peter Gunz recently went on the BagFuel podcast to discuss his fame, and he claimed the Roc-A-Fella honchos mercilessly clowned him for his ride.

Gunz went out and bought a new car as soon as he could. "Back in the days, the Honda Accord Coupe was the sh*t to me," he recalled. "I paid full cash." It was during a random visit to Diddy's restaurant at the time, that Gunz was forced to second guess his purchase. "Jay-Z and Dame Dash come walking out," he recalled. "N**ga said, 'Number one rap record in the country, you in a Honda Accord. Brooklyn n**ga said that to me, man." The rapper went back to the dealership the next day in hopes of getting a truck, but the damage was done. He drove $10,000 off the lot when he bought the Accord, and was therefore unable to recoup his money. Gunz relented and traded the car in for a Lincoln Navigator.

Read More: Peter Gunz Refutes Cory Gunz Death Rumors: "Cory Is Home Safe"

Peter Gunz Swiped A Bottle Of Jay-Z's Cognac

The story doesn't end there, however. Gunz's trip to get get a new stereo system in his car led to him coming across Jay-Z's Range Rover. Both of the rapper's cars were being worked on at the same place, so Gunz decided to go through Hov's stuff and snatch a bottle of Louis XIII cognac. "I boofed that sh*t," he admitted. "That n**ga got like 70 bottles of that sh*t somewhere. That was karma. N**gas screamed on me, made me go lose $10,000." There's no hard feelings between the rappers today, but Gunz and Jay-Z could never quite on the same page.

Peter Gunz tried to get a gang of rappers to appear on the "Deja Vu" remix. He told Live89 FM that he reached out to Mase, Nas and Jay-Z for verses, and they all said yes, with the intention of repping their specific borough. Gunz said the labels for each artist kept it from happening, unfortunately. "I think we deprived the world of a ridiculous remix," he said. "[Because] it wasn't for their label."

Read More: Peter Gunz Poses With Cisco After Insane Fight