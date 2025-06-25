Peter Gunz Breaks His Silence After Amina Buddafly Claims She’s Homeless With Their Kids

BY Caroline Fisher 519 Views
Recently, Amina Buddafly took to social media to reveal that she moved to Germany to stay with family after losing her home in Los Angeles.

Recently, Amina Buddafly took to social media to reveal that she and the two daughters she shares with Peter Gunz are currently homeless.

"Day one [of] waking up in Germany after losing our home in LA," she declared. "We don’t have a home, y’all. Thank God for family because we’re in Germany with my family. We’re going to be here ’til I figure it out. Because I will, as I always do. The last couple of years have been so rough."

"I threw my whole life in the trash. 80 percent of what we owned, and I didn’t own anything valuable anyway to begin with," she continued. "It feels very good to not have much, but have what’s important, which is love.”

Buddafly's video quickly went viral, and eventually prompted a response from Gunz. “Really thought we gave the world enough of our private life however the show must go on and this must be addressed. Please join me on my live at 1PM eastern,” he wrote on Instagram yesterday.

Who Is Amina Buddafly?

During his stream today, the rapper explained that he doesn't usually like putting his business out there these days, especially if it could have a negative impact on his children. It appears, however, that this situation is different. According to him, it was allegedly his ex's decision to move to Germany so her family could help her out. Gunz added that he wasn't a huge fan of the idea, as he was concerned that she might have trouble getting back into the United States.

He continued, claiming that he offered up his apartment in Dallas to her, which she allegedly refused. "I send Amina thousands every month," he also alleged, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "Whatever she asks ... It's just that she wasn't able to hold her side of sh*t up."

Buddafly is best known for being in the R&B group Black Buddafly and for appearing on Love & Hip Hop: New York. At the time of writing, she has not publicly responded to Gunz's latest claims.

