Amina Buddafly Defends Peter Gunz After Revealing That She And Their Kids Are Homeless

BY Caroline Fisher 477 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amina Buddafly Defends Peter Gunz Gossip News
attends the exclusive premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Season 9 hosted by WE tv on October 12, 2017 in New York City.
According to Amina Buddafly, she and her two daughters with Peter Gunz are staying in Germany with family after losing their L.A. home.

Recently, Amina Buddafly announced that she and her two daughters with Peter Gunz are homeless. She shared the news in a heartfelt video posted from Germany, where she's currently staying with family. "We’re going to be here ’til I figure it out," she said at the time. "Because I will, as I always do. The last couple of years have been so rough."

"I threw my whole life in the trash. 80 percent of what we owned, and I didn’t own anything valuable anyway to begin with," she continued. "It feels very good to not have much, but have what’s important, which is love.”

The shocking revelation ended up going viral and earning a response from Peter Gunz. “Really thought we gave the world enough of our private life however the show must go on and this must be addressed. Please join me on my live at 1PM eastern,” he wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Peter Gunz Breaks His Silence After Amina Buddafly Claims She’s Homeless With Their Kids

Amina Buddafly Homeless

During the livestream, Gunz alleged that it was Amina's decision to stay with her family in Germany, and that he offered her his apartment in Dallas. "I send Amina thousands every month," the rapper also alleged. "Whatever she asks ... It's just that she wasn't able to hold her side of sh*t up."

Now, Amina has taken to social media once again, this time to address fans questioning where Gunz has been amid her and their kids' homelessness.

"Yes, we all know he hasn't always been the best," she began, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "But I have to point out that he's been there for us. He's been holding us down in the past ... two years is when I started struggling crazy and not being able to cover my overhead, my bills, my rent. He stepped up and he was there, and he paid our rent a lot of the time. So I just hate to see the bashing him right now because this wasn't my intention."

Read More: Amina Buddafly & Cisco Rosado Clash Over Who's To Blame For Peter Gunz Beef

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Peter Gunz Amina Buddafly Homeless Hip Hop News Music Peter Gunz Breaks His Silence After Amina Buddafly Claims She’s Homeless With Their Kids 2.0K
Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images TV Amina Buddafly & Cisco Rosado Clash Over Who's To Blame For Peter Gunz Beef 16.8K
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images Gram Peter Gunz Didn't Like Lyfe Jennings Flirting With Amina Buddafly On IG 9.7K
Brian Ach / Stringer/Getty Images TV Tara Wallace Reflects On "Love & Hip Hop" Love Triangle With Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly 10.9K