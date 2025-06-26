Recently, Amina Buddafly announced that she and her two daughters with Peter Gunz are homeless. She shared the news in a heartfelt video posted from Germany, where she's currently staying with family. "We’re going to be here ’til I figure it out," she said at the time. "Because I will, as I always do. The last couple of years have been so rough."

"I threw my whole life in the trash. 80 percent of what we owned, and I didn’t own anything valuable anyway to begin with," she continued. "It feels very good to not have much, but have what’s important, which is love.”

The shocking revelation ended up going viral and earning a response from Peter Gunz. “Really thought we gave the world enough of our private life however the show must go on and this must be addressed. Please join me on my live at 1PM eastern,” he wrote on Instagram.

Amina Buddafly Homeless

During the livestream, Gunz alleged that it was Amina's decision to stay with her family in Germany, and that he offered her his apartment in Dallas. "I send Amina thousands every month," the rapper also alleged. "Whatever she asks ... It's just that she wasn't able to hold her side of sh*t up."

Now, Amina has taken to social media once again, this time to address fans questioning where Gunz has been amid her and their kids' homelessness.