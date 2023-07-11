Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports is becoming a global player in the sports industry. Roc Nation Sports president Michael Yormark announced a new partnership with the Italy soccer league Serie A. According to Deadline, this is a “strategic partnership” in which Roc Nation Sports will help the premier Italian futbol league become a major player in the North American sports sphere. While the two sides originally joined forces in 2019, Monday marks the first day of their official deal.

“We are super excited to help Serie A expand its brand throughout America,” Yormark said, “while helping to develop meaningful commercial partnerships along with enhanced brand visibility.” Growth is the name of the game for Serie A, and Jay-Z is looking to grow both his sports empire and the profile of international soccer in the United States. With the U.S. Women’s National Team being the pinnacle of soccer greatness and the Men’s National Team on the up and up, this is a smart time to enter a massive deal with anything soccer.

Jay-Z’s Sports Empire Is Growing

Made in Italy, Celebrated Globally…

Welcome to the Family @SerieA pic.twitter.com/18pcLa04Zz — Roc Nation Sports International (@RocNationSI) July 10, 2023

This is the second acquisition for Roc Nation Sports in the world of international soccer. Just days before, Jay-Z and the company reached another deal with TFM, a Brazilian soccer agency. TFM plus Roc Nation now has 120 players represented, including Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal. Hova now has influence in both South America and Europe in terms of soccer profiles. The Roc Nation Sports International Twitter handle dropped a welcome video for the Serie A acquisition. “Made in Italy, Celebrated Globally… Welcome to the Family,” the caption read.

Seria A is a world-famous soccer league with over 95 years of history under its belt. It also touts iconic sports franchises like Juventus and A.C. Milan. The new deals with Brazil and Italy will shake up the revenue margins of agents and players, according to Forbes. With two massive contracts in place, Jay-Z is looking to continue his international influence with potential deals in the near future.

