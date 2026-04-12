Inside The Sneakers J. Cole Wore In His Monkey Kings Debut

J. Cole made his Chinese Basketball Association debut for the Nanjing Monkey Kings this week. The sneaker world had just as much to say about what was on his feet. Cole laced up his long-awaited Dreamer Indie 5000 for the occasion.

Cole confirmed the shoe has been nearly four years in the making, designed with a handpicked team of Italian designers. He rapped about them on "H.Y.B." before they ever saw a court. Wearing them in an actual professional game added a completely new dimension to the story.

After parting ways with PUMA in 2024, Cole committed to launching an independent sneaker brand rather than signing with another major label. That decision made the Indie 5000 one of the most anticipated independent sneaker projects in recent memory. Seeing them on a CBA court was a milestone moment.

During his debut, fans got their best in-game look yet at the Indie 5000s. Further it features a mix of leather, suede, and intricate embroidery that produces a retro-looking sneaker with a futuristic edge.

Cole committed to playing a few games for the Monkey Kings, so expect the Indie 5000s to get more court time before his stint wraps up. No official release date has been confirmed yet. But the buzz around the shoe has never been louder.

J. Cole's Monkey Kings Debut

The Indie 5000 is a bulky silhouette reminiscent of a late '90s basketball shoe, complete with jagged patterns running up the midsole and down from the lace pattern. The rest of the shoe is covered in soft blue, silver, and white fabric with textured striping on the toebox and side panels.

Dreamer branding appears on the heel and tongue. The zig-zag overlays give it a sense of motion that aligns with Cole's athletic identity.