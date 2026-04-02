Nanjing Monkey Kings

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J. Cole Signs With Chinese Basketball Association Team, And Social Media Is In Disbelief
J. Cole has had two previous stints in the professional basketball world, and now, he is about to make it a third in China.
By
Alexander Cole
April 02, 2026