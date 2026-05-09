Fat Joe Roasts J. Cole's Brief Pro Basketball Stint In China

For those unaware, Cole played one game for the Nanjing Monkey Kings back in April, putting up meager stats in a loss. Afterwards, he announced he won't be returning due to visa issues ahead of his world tour for The Fall-Off. The Dreamville rapper said the original plan was for three games, but he had to step out. But after the tour, he might return to a CBA court.

As for Joe's criticisms, here's what he had to say. "By the way, J. Cole quit after one game," he said amid Jada's excuse of the visa issues. "He ain't a real hooper. And the man thought he could go over there. He donuted the whole s**t. No points, no nothing. Get the f**k out of here, bro. By the way, you know these real actors, they get mad when rappers try to act. You should be upset. Because this guy is very famous. He's one of the greatest rappers of all time. And he thinks it's a game... By the way, I love J. Cole. Yes, I do. I know basketball to the point that I knew that boy was going to go over there and do nothing... They ran him out of China. J. Cole, come to the show and discuss. Let's just discuss."