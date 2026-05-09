Fat Joe Roasts J. Cole's Brief Pro Basketball Stint In China

Fat Joe and Jadakiss recently hosted basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes on their Joe And Jada podcast, and they discussed a whole lot of topics. However, one of the most interesting was the basketball career of J. Cole, as Joey Crack had some harsh words to say about his brief stint in the Chinese Basketball Association.
For those unaware, Cole played one game for the Nanjing Monkey Kings back in April, putting up meager stats in a loss. Afterwards, he announced he won't be returning due to visa issues ahead of his world tour for The Fall-Off. The Dreamville rapper said the original plan was for three games, but he had to step out. But after the tour, he might return to a CBA court.
As for Joe's criticisms, here's what he had to say. "By the way, J. Cole quit after one game," he said amid Jada's excuse of the visa issues. "He ain't a real hooper. And the man thought he could go over there. He donuted the whole s**t. No points, no nothing. Get the f**k out of here, bro. By the way, you know these real actors, they get mad when rappers try to act. You should be upset. Because this guy is very famous. He's one of the greatest rappers of all time. And he thinks it's a game... By the way, I love J. Cole. Yes, I do. I know basketball to the point that I knew that boy was going to go over there and do nothing... They ran him out of China. J. Cole, come to the show and discuss. Let's just discuss."
Fat Joe Clowns J. Cole
Fat Joe's J. Cole criticisms aren't just hoops-related. He also took issue with him for backing out of the 2024 battle with his "Big Three" colleagues Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
"I don't look at him the same," the Terror Squad MC expressed earlier this year. "He ain't come outside... I don't look at you the same. The f***ing sword is dull. I don't care what he spits. I've always said he's one of the greatest, and all that is irrelevant to me when you talking all that gangster s**t and they call you to the yard, and you don't step outside."