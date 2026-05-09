Fat Joe Roasts J. Cole's Brief Pro Basketball Stint In China

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fat Joe Roasts J Cole Basketball China
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Rapper Fat Joe before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Fat Joe's criticisms of J. Cole don't just relate to his professional basketball experience, but also to his career moves as an MC.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss recently hosted basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes on their Joe And Jada podcast, and they discussed a whole lot of topics. However, one of the most interesting was the basketball career of J. Cole, as Joey Crack had some harsh words to say about his brief stint in the Chinese Basketball Association.

For those unaware, Cole played one game for the Nanjing Monkey Kings back in April, putting up meager stats in a loss. Afterwards, he announced he won't be returning due to visa issues ahead of his world tour for The Fall-Off. The Dreamville rapper said the original plan was for three games, but he had to step out. But after the tour, he might return to a CBA court.

As for Joe's criticisms, here's what he had to say. "By the way, J. Cole quit after one game," he said amid Jada's excuse of the visa issues. "He ain't a real hooper. And the man thought he could go over there. He donuted the whole s**t. No points, no nothing. Get the f**k out of here, bro. By the way, you know these real actors, they get mad when rappers try to act. You should be upset. Because this guy is very famous. He's one of the greatest rappers of all time. And he thinks it's a game... By the way, I love J. Cole. Yes, I do. I know basketball to the point that I knew that boy was going to go over there and do nothing... They ran him out of China. J. Cole, come to the show and discuss. Let's just discuss."

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Fat Joe Clowns J. Cole

Fat Joe's J. Cole criticisms aren't just hoops-related. He also took issue with him for backing out of the 2024 battle with his "Big Three" colleagues Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

"I don't look at him the same," the Terror Squad MC expressed earlier this year. "He ain't come outside... I don't look at you the same. The f***ing sword is dull. I don't care what he spits. I've always said he's one of the greatest, and all that is irrelevant to me when you talking all that gangster s**t and they call you to the yard, and you don't step outside."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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