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j. cole basketball
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J. Cole Debuts In Chinese Basketball Association With Meager First Game
J. Cole didn't fill up the stat sheet in his Chinese Basketball Association debut, but his previous hooping chops might lead to better games.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 11, 2026