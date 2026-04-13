J Cole Speaks Out Amid The Ridicule Of His CBA Performance

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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J Cole has been made fun of relentlessly for his underwhelming performance in the CBA and earlier today, he spoke about his experience.

J Cole was granted the opportunity to play professional basketball overseas after signing a deal with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA a little over a week ago. He made his debut on Saturday, April 11, and unfortunately, it was a game to forget.

Of course, it's been some time since he's played the sport at this level, so rust was inevitable. But still, the internet had a field day with pretty low-hanging fruit. J Cole came off the bench for eight minutes and shot 0-5 from the field.

All he could muster was a rebound, an assist, as well as a personal foul. DJ Akademiks has of course been his loudest critic in the days following his performance.

His reaction went viral yesterday as he ripped his "highlight reel" for eight minutes straight. Perhaps partially as a result of all of the jokes and criticisms, J Cole is talking about his experience.

As caught by our Twitter page, the North Carolina superstar took to his blog, "The Algorithm," which is on his Inevitable website, to do so.

Overall, he was incredibly grateful for the chance the Nanjing Monkey Kings gave him. He also appreciated all of the love from his fans, admitting that he didn't know he had such a huge following there.

Moreover, he praised the people of China, the country's cleanliness, and peacefulness as well.

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J Cole's Nanjing Monkey Kings Game

But diving deeper into the game and the team, Cole reveals that he's already done playing. He explains why, writing, "Initially I was scheduled to play in at least 3 games for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA. The work visa process took way longer than expected, so I was only able to play in one before heading back."

Despite that being the case, he still cherishes the fact that he got to do this and in such a notable basketball league. "I got to play 8 minutes in one of the top leagues in the world, got a few good looks but wasn't able to hit one. A couple more games and maybe those shots would have started to fall! Either way I'm fulfilled and grateful! Sh*t, I feel like I dropped 20!!! [laughing emoji] And my knees felt like I played 40 minutes! [weary face emoji]."

Cole concludes by expressing interest in coming back with the Monkey Kings, cracking a joke in the process. "I told the team that if I could stay in shape I would be down to play for a longer amount of games next year after I'm done with tour. I'm wildin???? [laughing emojis] we'll see. DREAMER."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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