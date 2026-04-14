J. Cole Reveals Why He Won't Be Playing Another Game In China

BY Alexander Cole
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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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J. Cole is not going to be playing in the Chinese Basketball Association going forward, and there is one reason why.

J. Cole surprised his fans a couple of weeks ago when he revealed that he would be going to China to play professional basketball. It was announced that he would play for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Overall, there was quite a bit of hype surrounding this. Following brief stings in the BAL and the CEBL, fans were hopeful that Cole could have himself a good time. Over the weekend, he made his debut, registering eight minutes of playing time. While he failed to score a point, he was given an ovation by the crowd, which must have felt really good.

Unfortunately, on Monday, Cole announced that his stint in China was officially over. It was a surprising announcement given the fact that Cole's stint in China had just started. Some assumed it was due to his performance. However, it turns out it was a VISA issue.

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J. Cole Speaks Out On His CBA Experience

"Initially I was scheduled to play in at least 3 games for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA," Cole explained. "The work visa process took way longer than expected, so I was only able to play in one before heading back.:

Regardless, Cole seems to be very thankful for the experiene. In his blog post, he noted that he had himself a good time, and that the franchise was very welcoming to him.

"I want to say thank you to the Nanjing club and to the CBA for allowing me to have that incredible experience," Cole wrote. "Also to my teammates who were mad cool, and who really wanted me to get a bucket! I got to play 8 minutes in one of the top leagues in the world, got a few good looks but wasn't able to hit one. A couple more games and maybe those shots would have started to fall! Either way I'm fulfilled and grateful! Shit, I feel like I dropped 20 !!!"

While things didn't end the way Cole hoped, he still got the experience of a lifetime. The CBA is easily the best league he has played in so far, and it seems like he cherished the opportunity. Realistically, that is all that matters.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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