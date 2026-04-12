DJ Akademiks Rips J Cole Apart For His Rough CBA Debut

J Cole and basketball fans alike were pretty excited to see the rapper make his debut in the CBA this weekend. Unfortunately, there was nothing to write home about. Even though he wasn't given much time on the court, he wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunity.

In eight minutes, Cole missed all five of his shot attempts. He was only able to tally one rebound and an assist, along with a personal foul. It's led to a lot of jokes, some more light-hearted than others, as well as some optimism that he'll do better in his next outings.

However, someone who has nothing nice to say whatsoever is DJ Akademiks. The hip-hop commentator reacted to the North Carolina's highlights, or in this case, lowlights, during his latest livestream.

For eight minutes straight, Ak ruthlessly clowns one of his least favorite artists at the moment. He drops several insults, calling him the "Bronny James of a Chinese league," dubbing his fans as "losers" for defending him, and labeling him the "water boy for 'Rush Hour 5.'"

Moreover, he says he's the guy on the team who's there for moral support, giving everyone high fives. Deeper into the clip, he posits that Cole is simply too rich and is bored of rapping, suggesting that he's giving little effort on the court.

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Where Else Did J Cole Play Professional Basketball?

It's a ruthless roast session for sure and when he's watching the possessions in which J Cole was a part of, he mostly had a blank stare that defines boredom and disbelief.

If you want to catch every roast, you can watch the clip from joebuddenclips above.

Overall, it's been a rough few weeks for the superstar rapper. His media tour has been under much scrutiny, with lots of cringe-worthy statements, particularly about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. That's something that Akademiks also had a field day with.

He may have more low-hanging fruit to grab in the coming days when J Cole hits the hardwood again for the Nanjing Monkey Kings over the next week or so.