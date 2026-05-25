Ray J & Supa Hot Fire Fight Under Investigation Following Viral Complaints

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
This weekend's Brand Risk event featured names like Ray J and Supa Hot Fire, although the event came with some controversy.

Ray J and Supa Hot Fire were one of the must-see fights on Saturday night, as Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions put on another successful show. However, the legendary R&B singer had something to say about how the fight went.

If you were watching, then you would know that Supa Hot Fire won thanks to a second-round stoppage. However, Supa Hot Fire didn't do anything in the first round. He refused to throw a punch and simply danced around the ring. Ray J subsequently accused the fight of being rigged.

On his stream, Adin Ross revealed that the fight will be investigated, because Ray J has a point.

“Ray J obviously what he said after the fight… Supahot not throwing a fucking punch like in the first round, we need to look into that,” Ross said. “We need to investigate that.”

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Adin Ross Looks To Make Things Right

Ross went on to say that Supa Hot Fire has been a sensational fighter so far. That said, the first round did appear suspicious, and Ray J has a right to be upset and to question things.

“Supahot has been nothing but a great fighter,” he continued. “Supa looked like himself in the second round. Now do I know why Ray J said what he said? No I don’t. … We’re taking that shit very seriously. It looked weird bro.”

Whether or not Brand Risk comes to any conclusions on the matter is something that very much remains to be seen. Ultimately, when betting companies like "Rainbet" are involved, questions are going to arise. People are going to be skeptical, and Ross is going to have to weather that storm.

Perhaps in the future, the streamer will need to reevaluate who he goes into business with, especially if it puts his fights into question.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Ray J Knocked Out Supa Hot Fire Adin Ross Brand Risk Event Sports Ray J Gets Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire At Adin Ross' Brand Risk Event
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Sports Adin Ross Says Drake Would "Beat The F*ck" Out Of Kendrick Lamar In A Boxing Match
6ix9ine Adin Ross Keep Girls Away Chris Brown Brand Risk Event Music 6ix9ine Tells Adin Ross To "Keep The Girls Away" From Chris Brown At Brand Risk Event
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Sports Jason Luv Destroys Adam22 During Viral Boxing Match, And It Only Took 60 Seconds
Comments 0