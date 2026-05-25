Ray J and Supa Hot Fire were one of the must-see fights on Saturday night, as Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions put on another successful show. However, the legendary R&B singer had something to say about how the fight went.

If you were watching, then you would know that Supa Hot Fire won thanks to a second-round stoppage. However, Supa Hot Fire didn't do anything in the first round. He refused to throw a punch and simply danced around the ring. Ray J subsequently accused the fight of being rigged.

On his stream, Adin Ross revealed that the fight will be investigated, because Ray J has a point.

“Ray J obviously what he said after the fight… Supahot not throwing a fucking punch like in the first round, we need to look into that,” Ross said. “We need to investigate that.”

Adin Ross Looks To Make Things Right

Ross went on to say that Supa Hot Fire has been a sensational fighter so far. That said, the first round did appear suspicious, and Ray J has a right to be upset and to question things.

“Supahot has been nothing but a great fighter,” he continued. “Supa looked like himself in the second round. Now do I know why Ray J said what he said? No I don’t. … We’re taking that shit very seriously. It looked weird bro.”

Whether or not Brand Risk comes to any conclusions on the matter is something that very much remains to be seen. Ultimately, when betting companies like "Rainbet" are involved, questions are going to arise. People are going to be skeptical, and Ross is going to have to weather that storm.