Adin Ross Says Drake Would "Beat The F*ck" Out Of Kendrick Lamar In A Boxing Match

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Adin Ross and Drake are in business with one another, so it is pretty obvious where the former stands on Kendrick Lamar.

Adin Ross and Drake are good friends, as evidenced by everything we saw during the ICEMAN rollout. Although Ross did not appear in ICEMAN Episode 4, like DJ Akademiks, Ross did at least get some bars on the new album.

Over the weekend, Ross had one of his biggest Brand Risk events to date. Supa Hot Fire fought against Ray J, while Lance Stephenson took on Michael Beasley. There was even a fight between Johnny Manziel and Bob Menery.

During the press conference for this event, Ross was asked about whether or not Drake would ever get in the ring. More specifically, he was asked if Drake could defeat Kendrick Lamar in a boxing match.

Ross practically scoffed at the question, claiming that Drizzy would "beat the f*ck" out of Kendrick. We will probably never know.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Adin Ross Gives His Take On Drake vs. Kendrick

Following the event, Adin Ross was on stream where he revealed that Drake is gearing up to be a co-owner of Brand Risk. Quite frankly, this makes a ton of sense. Drake is in business with Kick and Stake. Meanwhile, these are two brands that Ross helped popularize. It only makes sense that Drizzy would tap in, especially now that Brand Risk is bringing in bigger celebrity fighters.

A good example of this was Manziel's inclusion in Saturday night's show. Drake and Manziel are good friends, and we can imagine Drizzy vouching for Ross' new boxing promotion.

Whether or not Brand Risk is able to up the ante with their next show still remains to be seen. However, after the Ray J fight from this weekend, it is clear that they have achieved some positive momentum.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Drake Adin Ross Box Kick CEO Walmart Hip Hop News Music Drake Tells Adin Ross He Wants To Box Kick's CEO At A Walmart
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Adin Ross Chastizes Kendrick Lamar For Not Dropping A Drake Response, Laments Double Standards
Adin Ross Drake Boxing Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Viral Adin Ross & Drake Seem To Laugh At The Idea Of The 6ix God Boxing Kendrick Lamar
GettyImages-2167068827 (1) Pop Culture Wack 100 Exposes Adin Ross' Alleged Sexual Advances Following Boxing Controversy
Comments 1