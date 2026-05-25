Adin Ross Says Drake Would "Beat The F*ck" Out Of Kendrick Lamar In A Boxing Match

Adin Ross and Drake are good friends, as evidenced by everything we saw during the ICEMAN rollout. Although Ross did not appear in ICEMAN Episode 4, like DJ Akademiks, Ross did at least get some bars on the new album.

Over the weekend, Ross had one of his biggest Brand Risk events to date. Supa Hot Fire fought against Ray J, while Lance Stephenson took on Michael Beasley. There was even a fight between Johnny Manziel and Bob Menery.

During the press conference for this event, Ross was asked about whether or not Drake would ever get in the ring. More specifically, he was asked if Drake could defeat Kendrick Lamar in a boxing match.

Ross practically scoffed at the question, claiming that Drizzy would "beat the f*ck" out of Kendrick. We will probably never know.

Adin Ross Gives His Take On Drake vs. Kendrick

Following the event, Adin Ross was on stream where he revealed that Drake is gearing up to be a co-owner of Brand Risk. Quite frankly, this makes a ton of sense. Drake is in business with Kick and Stake. Meanwhile, these are two brands that Ross helped popularize. It only makes sense that Drizzy would tap in, especially now that Brand Risk is bringing in bigger celebrity fighters.

A good example of this was Manziel's inclusion in Saturday night's show. Drake and Manziel are good friends, and we can imagine Drizzy vouching for Ross' new boxing promotion.