Ray J and Supa Hot Fire went two rounds over the weekend at Adin Ross' most recent Brand Risk MMA event. In the end, Supa Hot Fire won the fight with a second-round stoppage. However, the fight is under investigation as Supa Hot Fire refused to throw a punch in the first round, only to display his dominance in the second.

Following Ray J's allegations of match rigging, he admitted himself to the hospital with a possible concussion. With the singer's current heart problems, there were also fears that perhaps Ray J exacerbated the problem.

On Wednesday, he ended up going live from the hospital, where he revealed that his heart has, in fact, deteriorated as a result of the fight. Ray J did not appear in good spirits in the video, and it seems as though he is quite upset about how things went down. For instance, he takes issue with Adin Ross and his lack of care.

Ray J Is Upset With Adin Ross

As you will hear, Ray claims Adin Ross never reached out to him after the fight. After checking into the hospital, he has received nothing but radio silence from Adin Ross and the entire Brand Risk Promotions team. Given Ray J's health conditions and his current condition, it's easy to see why he would be upset with the streamer.

The legitimacy of the Brand Risk Promotions enterprise has certainly been called into question. Compared to other celebrity boxing promotions, Brand Risk has been operating with some questionable standards. The live streams are amateurish, and it feels as though someone is accusing the fights of being rigged after every single event.