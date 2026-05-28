Ray J Goes Live From His Hospital Bed With Bad News And A Message For Adin Ross

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Ray J admitted himself to the hospital after fighting Supa Hot Fire, and now, he has a message for Adin Ross.

Ray J and Supa Hot Fire went two rounds over the weekend at Adin Ross' most recent Brand Risk MMA event. In the end, Supa Hot Fire won the fight with a second-round stoppage. However, the fight is under investigation as Supa Hot Fire refused to throw a punch in the first round, only to display his dominance in the second.

Following Ray J's allegations of match rigging, he admitted himself to the hospital with a possible concussion. With the singer's current heart problems, there were also fears that perhaps Ray J exacerbated the problem.

On Wednesday, he ended up going live from the hospital, where he revealed that his heart has, in fact, deteriorated as a result of the fight. Ray J did not appear in good spirits in the video, and it seems as though he is quite upset about how things went down. For instance, he takes issue with Adin Ross and his lack of care.

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Ray J Is Upset With Adin Ross

As you will hear, Ray claims Adin Ross never reached out to him after the fight. After checking into the hospital, he has received nothing but radio silence from Adin Ross and the entire Brand Risk Promotions team. Given Ray J's health conditions and his current condition, it's easy to see why he would be upset with the streamer.

The legitimacy of the Brand Risk Promotions enterprise has certainly been called into question. Compared to other celebrity boxing promotions, Brand Risk has been operating with some questionable standards. The live streams are amateurish, and it feels as though someone is accusing the fights of being rigged after every single event.

This latest saga involving Ray J just proves that Ross is in over his head. If things continue to go this way, Brand Risk will not be long for this world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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