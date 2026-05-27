Ray J Hospitalized Following Knockout At Adin Ross' MMA Event

Months after claiming his heart was only beating at 25 percent, Ray J is back in the hospital following his Supa Hot Fire MMA loss.

"I want to thank everybody for praying for me," Ray J said in an Instagram video. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like, 25 percent , but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right." He added, "My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me," he added. It was reported by PEOPLE that at that time, Ray was hospitalized after "contracting pneumonia and experiencing heart pain."

No one really ever knows what's going on with Ray J . The longtime entertainer is known for his outrageous antics, often trolling the public, streamers, interviewers, and just about anyone else who sits down with him for casual conversations. Recently, the "Sexy Can I" singer made a strange appearance at Adin Ross's Brand Risk MMA event, where he took a major loss . Ray was knocked out in the second round against Supa Hot Fire , leaving the event with several visible knots on his forehead.

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