Ray J Hospitalized Following Knockout At Adin Ross' MMA Event

No one really ever knows what's going on with Ray J. The longtime entertainer is known for his outrageous antics, often trolling the public, streamers, interviewers, and just about anyone else who sits down with him for casual conversations. Recently, the "Sexy Can I" singer made a strange appearance at Adin Ross's Brand Risk MMA event, where he took a major loss. Ray was knocked out in the second round against Supa Hot Fire, leaving the event with several visible knots on his forehead.
Now, TMZ reports that Ray J later sought medical attention while doctors monitored him for a possible concussion and other health-related complications. He reportedly checked himself into a hospital just hours after the fight. Ray is apparently still there as doctors monitor his health, including reports that his heartbeat has slowed down.
Ray J's Ongoing Alleged Health Issues
This latest incident drew additional attention because Ray J has publicly discussed ongoing health struggles in recent months. It was back in January when the former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star came forward to share that doctors told him he only had months to live.
"I want to thank everybody for praying for me," Ray J said in an Instagram video. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like, 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right." He added, "My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me," he added. It was reported by PEOPLE that at that time, Ray was hospitalized after "contracting pneumonia and experiencing heart pain."
Check out that Instagram post from Ray J below, and see a clip of his fight with Supa Hot Fire above.