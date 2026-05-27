Ray J Hospitalized Following Knockout At Adin Ross' MMA Event

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Months after claiming his heart was only beating at 25 percent, Ray J is back in the hospital following his Supa Hot Fire MMA loss.

No one really ever knows what's going on with Ray J. The longtime entertainer is known for his outrageous antics, often trolling the public, streamers, interviewers, and just about anyone else who sits down with him for casual conversations. Recently, the "Sexy Can I" singer made a strange appearance at Adin Ross's Brand Risk MMA event, where he took a major loss. Ray was knocked out in the second round against Supa Hot Fire, leaving the event with several visible knots on his forehead.

Now, TMZ reports that Ray J later sought medical attention while doctors monitored him for a possible concussion and other health-related complications. He reportedly checked himself into a hospital just hours after the fight. Ray is apparently still there as doctors monitor his health, including reports that his heartbeat has slowed down.

Ray J's Ongoing Alleged Health Issues

This latest incident drew additional attention because Ray J has publicly discussed ongoing health struggles in recent months. It was back in January when the former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star came forward to share that doctors told him he only had months to live.

"I want to thank everybody for praying for me," Ray J said in an Instagram video. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like, 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right." He added, "My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me," he added. It was reported by PEOPLE that at that time, Ray was hospitalized after "contracting pneumonia and experiencing heart pain."

Check out that Instagram post from Ray J below, and see a clip of his fight with Supa Hot Fire above.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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