Ray J Gets Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire At Adin Ross' Brand Risk Event

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ray J Knocked Out Supa Hot Fire Adin Ross Brand Risk Event
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Adin Ross' MMA and boxing event with Brand Risk hosted Ray J, Supa Hot Fire, BenDaDonnn, 6ix9ine, Chris Brown, and many more.

Adin Ross and his Brand Risk Promotions company just hosted the UFC Apex event in Las Vegas last night (Saturday, May 23), and one of its match-ups was Ray J versus Supa Hot Fire. They confronted each other at the event's press conference and talked a lot of smack. Ray ended up being the one to take the loss, as Supa knocked him out in the second round. No Jumper caught some of the footage on Instagram.

Per TMZ, other matches included Johnny Manziel beating social media influencer Bob Menery, among others. But the Ray and Supa Hot Fire face-off was one folks were anticipating. Supa Hot Fire's fought for Brand Risk before, whereas Ray was looking to prove the haters wrong.

Unfortunately, things didn't turn out well for him, and a whole lot of people were there to witness it. BenDaDonnn was hosting, Chris Brown and Rubi Rose were in attendance among other celebrities, 6ix9ine gave a halftime show performance, and many more famous and viral faces popped up.

However, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Ray J seemed to insinuate he was supposed to win the fight as a rigged outcome. He made some comments after he lost the fight that raised eyebrows, and Ben trolled him and mocked him on the spot for trying to trivialize what went down.

"Damn, bro. Like that? For real, my n***a? That's janky as f**k," Ray remarked. "I don't want to say too much, 'cause I don't want to get nobody in trouble. But damn, my n***a. We took an L tonight... I got to talk to the n***a about this... How much money we lost? Wow."

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Ray J Calls Out Supa Hot Fire

We will see if anyone involved here speaks any further about the situation. Folks are still reacting to this online, as well as all the lead-up to the match.

Elsewhere, Ray J is still concerning fans, as this loss followed his claims about a serious health condition. Hopefully he's able to handle that situation well and maintain his health. But Ray also speaks on other confrontations outside of a ring. He clowned Tyrese for his Verzuz battle with Tank, and now many folks are redirecting that energy towards his MMA loss.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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