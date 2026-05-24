Ray J Gets Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire At Adin Ross' Brand Risk Event

Adin Ross and his Brand Risk Promotions company just hosted the UFC Apex event in Las Vegas last night (Saturday, May 23), and one of its match-ups was Ray J versus Supa Hot Fire. They confronted each other at the event's press conference and talked a lot of smack. Ray ended up being the one to take the loss, as Supa knocked him out in the second round. No Jumper caught some of the footage on Instagram.

Per TMZ, other matches included Johnny Manziel beating social media influencer Bob Menery, among others. But the Ray and Supa Hot Fire face-off was one folks were anticipating. Supa Hot Fire's fought for Brand Risk before, whereas Ray was looking to prove the haters wrong.

Unfortunately, things didn't turn out well for him, and a whole lot of people were there to witness it. BenDaDonnn was hosting, Chris Brown and Rubi Rose were in attendance among other celebrities, 6ix9ine gave a halftime show performance, and many more famous and viral faces popped up.

However, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Ray J seemed to insinuate he was supposed to win the fight as a rigged outcome. He made some comments after he lost the fight that raised eyebrows, and Ben trolled him and mocked him on the spot for trying to trivialize what went down.

"Damn, bro. Like that? For real, my n***a? That's janky as f**k," Ray remarked. "I don't want to say too much, 'cause I don't want to get nobody in trouble. But damn, my n***a. We took an L tonight... I got to talk to the n***a about this... How much money we lost? Wow."

Ray J Calls Out Supa Hot Fire

We will see if anyone involved here speaks any further about the situation. Folks are still reacting to this online, as well as all the lead-up to the match.