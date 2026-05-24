6ix9ine Tells Adin Ross To "Keep The Girls Away" From Chris Brown At Brand Risk Event

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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6ix9ine Adin Ross Keep Girls Away Chris Brown Brand Risk Event
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chris Brown attended Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing and MMA event, where 6ix9ine brought up his history of allegations concerning women.

6ix9ine loves to spark controversy, and he couldn't help but ruffle some feathers at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions 14 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas last night (Saturday, May 23). Chris Brown was one of many folks in attendance, and Tekashi brought up his history of allegations concerning women.

BenDaDonnn was interviewing Breezy at the boxing and MMA event, as caught by FearBuck on Twitter. When the camera cut back to the panel of hosts, including Tekashi 6ix9ine and Ross, that's when the former made his remarks.

"Let's keep the girls away from Chris Brown," he remarked. "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry... Let's keep the girls away from that guy."

From Adin Ross' reaction, it's clear he interpreted this as a reference to Chris Brown's long-standing allegations concerning assault and harassment. "Oh, come on, Danny!" he exclaimed. "That's not even cool, bro. Come on... No, bro! Come on, Danny..."

Some fans responded to this on social media by bringing up 6ix9ine's own allegations. Elsewhere, he performed for the event's halftime show, giving a "gay" rendition of his track "GUMMO."

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

Adin Ross' Brand Risk Event

At the event, Adin Ross hosted various celebrity match-ups, and one of the most anticipated of these was Ray J versus Supa Hot Fire. The Internet icon defeated the singer via a second-round knockout, and Ray seemed to claim they had rigged the fight in his favor. As such, he seemed to claim Supa messed their bag up by defeating him, but this did not meet much sympathy online or in the ring.

There were a lot of other antics at this event, but 6ix9ine's comments on Brown stood out. To be clear, Chris Brown has denied many of these allegations, even suing Warner Bros. for libel and emotional distress over a docuseries about his past allegations. That suit was unsuccessful.

We'll see if there are any other narratives to follow up on from this Brand Risk event or if most things will start and end there. Tekashi loves to provoke, so this should come as no surprise. But some folks think there's a time and place to have those serious conversations.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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