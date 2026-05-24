6ix9ine Tells Adin Ross To "Keep The Girls Away" From Chris Brown At Brand Risk Event

6ix9ine loves to spark controversy, and he couldn't help but ruffle some feathers at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions 14 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas last night (Saturday, May 23). Chris Brown was one of many folks in attendance, and Tekashi brought up his history of allegations concerning women.

BenDaDonnn was interviewing Breezy at the boxing and MMA event, as caught by FearBuck on Twitter. When the camera cut back to the panel of hosts, including Tekashi 6ix9ine and Ross, that's when the former made his remarks.

"Let's keep the girls away from Chris Brown," he remarked. "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry... Let's keep the girls away from that guy."

From Adin Ross' reaction, it's clear he interpreted this as a reference to Chris Brown's long-standing allegations concerning assault and harassment. "Oh, come on, Danny!" he exclaimed. "That's not even cool, bro. Come on... No, bro! Come on, Danny..."

Some fans responded to this on social media by bringing up 6ix9ine's own allegations. Elsewhere, he performed for the event's halftime show, giving a "gay" rendition of his track "GUMMO."

Adin Ross' Brand Risk Event

At the event, Adin Ross hosted various celebrity match-ups, and one of the most anticipated of these was Ray J versus Supa Hot Fire. The Internet icon defeated the singer via a second-round knockout, and Ray seemed to claim they had rigged the fight in his favor. As such, he seemed to claim Supa messed their bag up by defeating him, but this did not meet much sympathy online or in the ring.

There were a lot of other antics at this event, but 6ix9ine's comments on Brown stood out. To be clear, Chris Brown has denied many of these allegations, even suing Warner Bros. for libel and emotional distress over a docuseries about his past allegations. That suit was unsuccessful.