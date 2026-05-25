Chris Brown Granted Honorary Doctorate In Visual & Performing Arts

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown Honorary Doctorate Visual Performing Arts
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
Harvest Christian University celebrated Chris Brown's decades-long influence on music, art, and entertainment.

It's Dr. Breezy now. Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to announce he received an honorary doctorate degree in Visual and Performing Arts from Harvest Christian University, a private institution in Dallas. The Saturday (May 23) post showed off his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree, as well as some snapshots from the special ceremony.

This celebration of the singer's two-decade career in music, the arts, and entertainment comes amid Chris Brown's new album BROWN. It divided fans upon its release for similar reasons when compared to other recent LP releases. Critics called it bloated and unchanging, whereas his hardcore fans think folks are downplaying his versatility.

In any case, Breezy is proud of all his accomplishments, as they led him to this moment in one way or another. "I DID A THING!" he captioned his IG post celebrating the honorary degree.

These types of events happen often for big celebrities, and they always come with some groans from the general public who actually have to pay and study for degrees. Nevertheless, it's just one small way in which folks recognize this impactful career, and that of many other stars.

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Chris Brown's Usher Tour

This honorary degree preceded a huge next step. Next month, Dr. Chris Brown will hit the road for his "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" tour with none other than Usher. Fans are incredibly excited to see these two genre icons share the spotlight, as intense demand proves.

They will begin their trek in Denver on June 26, traveling over North America (specifically the United States and Canada) for the rest of the year. Their final show will take place on December 12 in Tampa, if everything goes according to the current schedule.

However, all this touring success, honorary degree talk, and musical development can't erase Chris Brown's past. His history of assault allegations regarding women is something he will always have to deal with. When Brown attended the recent Brand Risk event, 6ix9ine brought it up out of nowhere, much to the dismay of host Adin Ross.

But in the face of all that, Breezy always shuts the haters down. Now he has another achievement to rub in their faces whenever they bring up his controversies.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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