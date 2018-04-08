honorary degree
- Pop CultureKanye West Loses Honorary Degree As SAIC Condemns "Dangerous Statements"Ye received the honorary doctorate in 2015, but in a letter, the school rebuked the rapper's "anti-Semitic, racist, and dangerous statements."By Erika Marie
- MusicStormzy Receives Honorary Degree At University Of ExeterCongratulations go to Stormzy who received an honorary degree from the University Of Exeter. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDr. Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Doctorate DegreeWaka Flocka is now a doctor of philanthropy and humanitarianism. By Dre D.
- MusicJ Prince Awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree In TexasJ Prince is now officially a doctor.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna To Receive Honorary Degree From The University Of The West IndiesRihanna will receive her 2nd institutional award, this time for excellence in artsBy Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper To Be Given Honorary Doctorate At Dillard UniversityThat's Dr. Chance The Rapper, to you.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Stripped Of Temple University Honouray Degree: ReportBill Cosby may very well have no honourary degrees left. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyOhio State University Revokes Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree Ahead of RetrialBill Cosby's retrial is scheduled to begin on Monday.By Milca P.