Trina & Trick Daddy Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees For Their Impact

Trina and Trick Daddy are two of the biggest names out of Miami hip-hop, and their longtime bond just got another celebratory recognition. They recently received honorary doctorate degrees from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University – also known as Leaders Esteem Seminary – during a special Sunday (September 28) ceremony in Miami.

According to Baller Alert, this honor is due to the duo's musical impact, commitment to community efforts, their long-lasting industry influence, and what they have given back to their roots. However, it's a bit unclear what these honorary doctorates are specifically in or if it's just a general honor.

Either way, Trina and Trick Daddy instrumentally influenced each other. She came up under his tutelage thanks to some hot 1990s collaborations such as "Nann N***a," "Take It To Da House," and "Shut Up." The former also gave the latter some great material to work with, and they have been very close all throughout despite some hiccups here and there. Either way you slice it, it's clear that their presence in Miami hip-hop earns these honors and many more due flowers.

Trick Daddy & Trina Degrees

Elsewhere, though, both individuals are busy with their own matters to attend, although this can range more in the gossip realm than anything else. For example, Trick Daddy recently raised eyebrows with his explanation on why he doesn't date women older than 35.

"I’m very wide — Like, wide open, very whore-ish man," the 51-year-old remarked on The Nene Leakes Show. “With the exception of you and maybe two or three other women, right. I’m not attracted to no women over 35 years old. Y’all standards are too high, y’all are too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from y’all past relationships."

Meanwhile, Trina's ruffling feathers thanks to a recent interaction she had with PETA. She claimed that they sent her an aggressive letter before her SeaWorld performance about the park's animal abuse.

With this in mind, it's clear that these two stars still have a lot of drama and celebrity messes on their plate. So receiving honors like these must feel even more like a nice treat to break the routine.