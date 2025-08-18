Trina went viral last week after sharing a proclaimed “aggressive” letter she received from PETA ahead of her SeaWorld concert.

According to The Baddest Chick, the animal rights organization issued a letter requesting her to cancel scheduled performance. PETA made the claim that SeaWorld’s alleged animal abuse practices. Trina told VIBE that the PETA team was “aggressive” with their request. After conducting research and dialogue with SeaWorld, Trina would still perform.

PETA would contact the media to refute the Miami rap star’s aggressive claims this week. They denied Trina's aggressive claim. The organization set the record straight, sending the actual letter the rap star received ahead of her performance.

Written by PETA’s Delanie Fischer, the letter reads as follows:

Trina’s SeaWorld Letter From PETA

Dear Katrina,

I hope you’re doing well. We noticed that you’re scheduled to perform at SeaWorld San Diego’s Summer Concert Series, and we wanted to inform you about the incredible impact you can make by reconsidering this collaboration.

SeaWorld is a company infamous for its cruel treatment of marine mammals, and so many artists—including Jason Derulo, Willie Nelson, Barenaked Ladies, and Cheap Trick—have refused to perform there, taking a stand against animal abuse. It’s not too late to join them, as one of the artists who are making history in the animal welfare space.

At SeaWorld, orcas and other dolphins are confined to tanks that, to them, are no bigger than bathtubs, depriving them of the vast ocean environment they’re meant to roam. These highly intelligent and social animals often exhibit severe stress and frustration, gnawing at concrete walls and floating listlessly due to their unnatural conditions.

While SeaWorld stopped breeding orcas after intense public backlash, 18 orcas are still suffering in their tanks, and the company continues to forcibly breed other dolphins and whales (which involves forcibly impregnating them, and often drugging them first), ensuring a cycle of suffering. More than 40 orcas have already died at SeaWorld from causes such as severe trauma, intestinal gangrene, and chronic cardiovascular failure—most far short of their natural life expectancy.

We’re campaigning for these animals to be moved to seaside sanctuaries, where they can finally feel the ocean’s currents—many for the first time in their lives. You have the power to make a real difference.

Your commitment to stay away from SeaWorld, until they no longer hold animals captive, would save lives. Can we count on you to cancel your performance?

Thank you so much for your time and consideration.