Trick Daddy shared a surprising bit of insight into his dating life, last week, while appearing on an episode of The Nene Leakes Show. In a viral clip from the discussion, the 51-year-old rapper explained that he has almost no interest in dating any women over the age of 35.

“I’m very wide—like wide open, very whore-ish man," he admitted of his dating life, as caught by BET. From there, he made the shocking revelation about the ages of the women he dates. “With the exception of you and maybe two or three other women, right. I’m not attracted to no women over 35 years old," he said. “Y’all standards are too high, y’all are too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from y’all past relationships.”

The remarks have fans on social media in an uproar. "Sitting there looking like that calling somebody else 'damaged goods' is the highest level of confidence I’ve ever seen," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Trick… you have daughters. So you’ll consider them washed up when they turn 35? Also… isn’t he bankrupt?"

Trick Daddy & Joy Young's Marriage

While it doesn't appear that Trick Daddy is in a committed relationship at the moment, he was previously married to Joy Young for a number of years. The two reportedly married in the early 2000s and stayed together until 2022. At that time, Joy finalized her divorce from the rapper. During their relationship, they were on the cast of the reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Miami.