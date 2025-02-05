Trick Daddy Backs Drake After Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Sweep

BY Caroline Fisher 17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 BET Awards - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Trick Daddy poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
According to Trick Daddy, "Not Like Us" was not Song Of The Year.

Kendrick Lamar took home some big wins at the Grammys over the weekend, but unfortunately for the Compton rapper, not everyone thinks they were deserved. During a recent broadcast of 103.5 The Beat Miami radio show, Trick Daddy shared his thoughts on "Not Like Us" being named Song Of The Year. According to him, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rivalry is overhyped, and the music industry should move away from beef altogether.

“What I don’t agree with last night is why they gave Kendrick Lamar the song of the year,” he began. “BET would never give that award up [...] And what I was saying to clarify everything was I don’t think that Kendrick Lamar song was the song of the year.” Trick Daddy continued, claiming that when it comes to Drake and Kendrick, there's no competition because they have so little in common. "Kendrick Lamar could never stand next to Drake Everybody knows that,” he added.

Read More: Drake Shows Love To His "Brother" Young Thug During Australian Concert

Trick Daddy Weighs In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef

He concluded by offering young artists some words of advice. “Do your thing. Let’s try to stay away from the beef,” he stated. While Trick Daddy doesn't agree with all of the Recording Academy's choices, he was sure to congratulate Beyonce on winning Album Of The Year with her country LP, Cowboy Carter. “Congratulations to the Queen Bey,” he said. “And I’m not talking about no Lil Kim, I’m talking about Beyoncé. Y’all know Beyoncé is the Queen B.” He then proceeded to call Beyonce “the baddest performer ever to hit the stage."

This isn't the first unpopular opinion Trick Daddy has shared recently, as last month, he defended various artists who took part in Donald Trump's inaugural festivities. His take was that business is business, and he would do it to for a $1.5M check. "I wish they gave me $1.5 million," he declared. "It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business. If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I’m going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing … I’m going to do that concert.”

Read More: Drake Shades LeBron James By Changing "Nonstop" Concert Lyrics

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance Music Kendrick Lamar Continues To Break Spotify Records As "Not Like Us" Hits Monumental Milestone 13.0K
Lil Wayne Kendrick Lamar Mona Lisa Doesnt Perform Explained Hip Hop News Music Lil Wayne Reveals The Real Reason He Doesn't Perform "Mona Lisa" Featuring Kendrick Lamar 9.1K
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival Politics Trick Daddy Congratulates Nelly For Performance At Donald Trump Inaugural Ball Amid Backlash 1117