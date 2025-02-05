Trick Daddy Backs Drake After Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Sweep

Kendrick Lamar took home some big wins at the Grammys over the weekend, but unfortunately for the Compton rapper, not everyone thinks they were deserved. During a recent broadcast of 103.5 The Beat Miami radio show, Trick Daddy shared his thoughts on "Not Like Us" being named Song Of The Year. According to him, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rivalry is overhyped, and the music industry should move away from beef altogether.

“What I don’t agree with last night is why they gave Kendrick Lamar the song of the year,” he began. “BET would never give that award up [...] And what I was saying to clarify everything was I don’t think that Kendrick Lamar song was the song of the year.” Trick Daddy continued, claiming that when it comes to Drake and Kendrick, there's no competition because they have so little in common. "Kendrick Lamar could never stand next to Drake Everybody knows that,” he added.

Trick Daddy Weighs In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef

He concluded by offering young artists some words of advice. “Do your thing. Let’s try to stay away from the beef,” he stated. While Trick Daddy doesn't agree with all of the Recording Academy's choices, he was sure to congratulate Beyonce on winning Album Of The Year with her country LP, Cowboy Carter. “Congratulations to the Queen Bey,” he said. “And I’m not talking about no Lil Kim, I’m talking about Beyoncé. Y’all know Beyoncé is the Queen B.” He then proceeded to call Beyonce “the baddest performer ever to hit the stage."