He has lost billions in partnerships, lucrative deals have dissolved, and now Kanye West no longer holds an honorary degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The South Side native has consistently praised his hometown in his music and given back to local communities. His success earned the attention of the Art Institute, but today (December 8), it was announced that they have rescinded their honorary doctorate.

West was awarded the honor back in 2015 during a highly publicized ceremony. Following the rapper’s recent pro-Nazi rhetoric, students and alumni reportedly petitioned for the school to take action. “The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities,” the school shared in a statement.

“After hearing from many of you, and conferring with the Board of Governors, the honorary degree awarded to Kanye West has been rescinded.”



They continued: “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.”

Much of West’s global fanbase has been disappointed in comments made in recent years. From his takes on slavery to his admonishing of Harriet Tubman’s impact to his most recently admitted respect for Adolf Hitler, West has seemingly become his own worst enemy. He continues to sit down for hot-take interviews with far-alt-right outlets as he speaks with controversial political figures.

During his conversations with Infowars Alex Jones and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, West admitted to liking Hitler. He also argued that Nazis have received a poor reputation because of the Jewish community, and he also denied that 6 million people were killed during the Holocaust.

Additionally, Ye has officially revealed his bid for president and will run in the U.S. 2024 election. His platform remains unclear, but he has made appearances with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

