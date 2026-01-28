Ray J Claims He Has Months Left To Live Amid Health Battle

Earlier this month, Ray J ran into some unexpected health problems. The multi-hyphenate was hospitalized after experiencing extreme chest pain, later telling his fans that he had a severe case of pneumonia.

"My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers,” he explained in a video at the time. In his caption, he made it clear just how serious the situation actually was. "Just almost died!!" he wrote. "I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!"

Now, Ray J has hopped online once again to give social media users an update on his condition. According to him, doctors recently told him that he only has a few months left to live. “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he said, as captured by Live Bitez. “That’s what they say.”

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he continued. “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. [...] And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."

Ray J went on to show love to his family for supporting him throughout his health struggles. He gave a special nod to his sister Brandy, who he says has covered his bills “for the rest of the year.” At the time of writing, additional details about his health issues have yet to be revealed.