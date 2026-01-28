Ray J Claims He Has Months Left To Live Amid Health Battle

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Months Left
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Ray J speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Earn Your Leisure" panel at House Of BET on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Recently, Ray J went live to give his supporters an update after being hospitalized for severe chest pain.

Earlier this month, Ray J ran into some unexpected health problems. The multi-hyphenate was hospitalized after experiencing extreme chest pain, later telling his fans that he had a severe case of pneumonia.

"My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers,” he explained in a video at the time. In his caption, he made it clear just how serious the situation actually was. "Just almost died!!" he wrote. "I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!"

Now, Ray J has hopped online once again to give social media users an update on his condition. According to him, doctors recently told him that he only has a few months left to live. “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he said, as captured by Live Bitez. “That’s what they say.”

Read More: Ray J Reveals His Heart Is Only Functioning At 25 Percent After Hospitalization

Ray J Princess Love Divorce

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he continued. “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. [...] And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."

Ray J went on to show love to his family for supporting him throughout his health struggles. He gave a special nod to his sister Brandy, who he says has covered his bills “for the rest of the year.” At the time of writing, additional details about his health issues have yet to be revealed.

News of Ray J's health problems comes amid his ongoing issues with his ex, Princess Love. He was hit with a no-contact order after allegedly pulling a gun on her in November, which he denies doing. The no-contact order was ultimately extended, meaning he spent Christmas Eve without his kids.

Read More: Ray J Defends Diddy And Claims Suge Knight Could've Sexually Assaulted Men

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
ONE Musicfest 2025 Music Ray J Reveals His Heart Is Only Functioning At 25 Percent After Hospitalization
Juicy Fest 2025 Gossip Sukihana’s Boyfriend Continues To Taunt Ray J With Allegedly Stolen Chain
Ray J Banned Twitch Fight Princess Love Music News Pop Culture Ray J Permanently Banned From Twitch After Fight With Princess Love
Juicy Fest 2025 Relationships Ray J Admits Princess Love Broke His Heart During Erratic Rant
Comments 0