Ray J is currently facing some incredibly serious health problems, but he still has ongoing legal drama to take care of. Today (January 30), for example, he was spotted heading into court in Los Angeles alongside Wack 100. Per TMZ, his appearance was tied to his ongoing battle with his estranged wife, Princess Love. She was granted a protective order in December after he allegedly pulled a gun on her during a livestream.

When asked to provide an update on his health, Ray J simply said he was "doing alright." Earlier this month, he was hospitalized for a severe case of pneumonia. According to him, he's taking nine different medications in hopes of improving.

"My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right," he told his supporters. "So thank you for all your prayers."

Ray J Health Issues

Ray J performs at The Millennium Tour 2025 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center on March 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ray J later made some disheartening comments during a livestream, claiming that he was told he had just months left to live. "2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he declared. “That’s what they say.”

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he continued. “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. [...] And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."

Ray J went on to thank his family for their support, giving a special nod to his sister, Brandy. He says she's covered his bills “for the rest of the year,” lifting some of the burden as he focuses on getting better. Fans are glad to see Ray J in better spirits today and hope his health continues to improve.