Ray J Looks Determined Heading Into Court Amid Serious Health Problems

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Court Health Problems
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Ray J attends Zeus Network Presents, "LOVE CABIN" Premiere Celebration on October 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this week, Ray J claimed that doctors told him he has just months left to live, thanking fans for their support.

Ray J is currently facing some incredibly serious health problems, but he still has ongoing legal drama to take care of. Today (January 30), for example, he was spotted heading into court in Los Angeles alongside Wack 100. Per TMZ, his appearance was tied to his ongoing battle with his estranged wife, Princess Love. She was granted a protective order in December after he allegedly pulled a gun on her during a livestream.

When asked to provide an update on his health, Ray J simply said he was "doing alright." Earlier this month, he was hospitalized for a severe case of pneumonia. According to him, he's taking nine different medications in hopes of improving.

"My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right," he told his supporters. "So thank you for all your prayers."

Read More: Ray J Reveals He’s Currently On Nine Different Medications As He Faces Serious Health Concerns

Ray J Health Issues
The Millennium Tour 2025 - Brooklyn, NY
Ray J performs at The Millennium Tour 2025 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center on March 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ray J later made some disheartening comments during a livestream, claiming that he was told he had just months left to live. "2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he declared. “That’s what they say.”

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he continued. “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. [...] And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."

Ray J went on to thank his family for their support, giving a special nod to his sister, Brandy. He says she's covered his bills “for the rest of the year,” lifting some of the burden as he focuses on getting better. Fans are glad to see Ray J in better spirits today and hope his health continues to improve.

Read More: Ray J Claims He Has Months Left To Live Amid Health Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ray J Months Left Music Ray J Claims He Has Months Left To Live Amid Health Battle
ONE Musicfest 2025 Music Ray J Reveals His Heart Is Only Functioning At 25 Percent After Hospitalization
ONE Musicfest 2025 Music Ray J Reveals He’s Currently On Nine Different Medications As He Faces Serious Health Concerns
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet Music Ray J Hospitalized After Experiencing Extreme Chest Pain
Comments 0