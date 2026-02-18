Ray J’s Manager Breaks Silence On Singer’s Viral “Bleeding” Eyes

Recently, footage of Ray J performing on Valentine's Day with what looks like blood coming out of his eyes surfaced online.

He himself hasn't said much about the incident. His manager Melinda Santiago, on the other hand, did recently break her silence. "We all know that Ray J has been under the weather," she told PEOPLE. "But all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not."

For obvious reasons, the viral video sparked tremendous concern among fans, who questioned whether or not he was fit to be onstage at all. According to Tommy Nard II of Nard Multimedia Group, however, there's actually no cause for concern. Nard was working backstage the night of the ordeal, and recently told Shreveport news station KTAL that the whole thing was an act.

“He loves the camera. He loves the attention,” he explained. “It’s all theatrical ... I seen him literally put on the fake blood and go out there.” This is unconfirmed.

Ray J Health Issues

Ray J's disturbing onstage antics took place just a couple of weeks after he provided fans with an update on his ongoing health issues. According to him, they're pretty serious. “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he claimed during a livestream last month. “That’s what they say.”

"I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he added. “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. [...] And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."