Ray J's Manager Breaks Silence On Singer's Viral "Bleeding" Eyes

BY Caroline Fisher
Ray J Manager "Bleeding" Eyes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Ray J performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, Ray J performed with what appeared to be blood coming out of his eyes, sparking concern among fans.

Recently, footage of Ray J performing on Valentine's Day with what looks like blood coming out of his eyes surfaced online.

He himself hasn't said much about the incident. His manager Melinda Santiago, on the other hand, did recently break her silence. "We all know that Ray J has been under the weather," she told PEOPLE. "But all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not."

For obvious reasons, the viral video sparked tremendous concern among fans, who questioned whether or not he was fit to be onstage at all. According to Tommy Nard II of Nard Multimedia Group, however, there's actually no cause for concern. Nard was working backstage the night of the ordeal, and recently told Shreveport news station KTAL that the whole thing was an act.

“He loves the camera. He loves the attention,” he explained. “It’s all theatrical ... I seen him literally put on the fake blood and go out there.” This is unconfirmed.

Read More: Ray J Allegedly Bleeds From Eyes & Wears Heart Monitor During Performance

Ray J Health Issues

Ray J's disturbing onstage antics took place just a couple of weeks after he provided fans with an update on his ongoing health issues. According to him, they're pretty serious. “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he claimed during a livestream last month. “That’s what they say.”

"I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he added. “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. [...] And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."

Ray J was hospitalized in early January with a severe case of pneumonia. Once he was released, he announced that his heart wasn't in great shape. "My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right," he declared. "So thank you for all your prayers."

Read More: Ray J Insists He Would “Never Point A Gun” At Princess Love After Arrest

